Anglers urged to buy rod licences as new season begins across Wales

Anglers across Wales are being urged to purchase rod licences, with officials highlighting the role fees play in improving fisheries and supporting local environments.

Natural Resources Wales said buying a licence is not only a legal requirement but also helps fund a range of projects aimed at restoring habitats, improving access and strengthening fisheries across the country.

Recent investments funded through rod licence income include improvements at Cwmbran Boating Lake, where £15,000 has been used to enhance facilities.

Working with local group Crow Valley Angling, the funding has supported the installation of new fishing platforms and a solar-powered aerator designed to improve water quality and fish health.

The platforms have also been designed to be accessible for wheelchair users, helping to make the site more inclusive.

Ben Wilson, Principal Advisor on Fisheries at Natural Resources Wales, said licence holders play a key role in protecting and improving Welsh waters.

“When anglers buy rod licences, we are acting as stewards of fisheries across Wales,” he said.

“Licence fees fund work that makes fishing something we can all enjoy, and helps restore fisheries and the local environment. It’s something every rod licence holder can be proud of.

“So we are urging new and veteran anglers to get their rod licence this Easter, enjoy fishing this spring, and help support the future of the sport.”

Further projects have been delivered in west and south Wales using licence funding.

Carp fishery

In Llanelli, a new carp fishery has been developed at Millennium Coastal Park, with support from NRW and the local council. Work has included cutting back invasive species, building angling platforms and creating improved access routes, as well as relocating fish from other waters within the park.

The result is a new community facility designed to be accessible and affordable for local anglers.

Meanwhile in Swansea, Pluck Lake has been transformed from a largely unused site into a functioning angling venue after the South Wales Fishing Society took on its lease from the council.

NRW said rod licence funding had helped support improvements to the lake, creating a safe and accessible space for fishing close to where many people live.

Officials say such projects demonstrate how licence income is reinvested directly into Welsh communities, supporting both the environment and opportunities for recreation.

Anyone aged 13 or over must hold a valid rod licence to fish for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel in Wales and England. Licences are available for different durations, including one day, eight days or 12 months, with concessions for senior and disabled anglers. Licences for those aged 13 to 16 are free, although registration is still required.

Welsh speakers and learners can apply for licences online in Welsh.

Natural Resources Wales is also reminding the public that illegal fishing and environmental incidents can be reported via its 24-hour incident line.