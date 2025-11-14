Anglesey Freeport welcomes ‘turbo-charged’ investment into island

Anglesey Freeport has welcomed the UK Government’s announcement that Anglesey will host Rolls Royce’s new Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) on the former nuclear site at Wylfa, as well as the designation of the new AI Growth Zone in north Wales.

The AI ​​Growth Zone will build on the Anglesey Freeport’s objectives to deliver a hub for global trade, innovation and investment – ​​strengthening the local economy, creating high-quality jobs and positioning Wales and the UK as leaders in the global technology race.

The decision to give the go-ahead for new SMRs at Wylfa will create 3,050 new construction jobs at it’s peak on top of those already due to be created by the Freeport, but also provide the crucial clean energy necessary to power the technologies to be delivered within the AI ​​Growth Zone.

Isle of Anglesey County Council Chief Executive, Dylan J. Williams, said: “The combination of these announcements is nothing short of transformational for Anglesey.

“They will accelerate major investment and help deliver significant jobs which will drive growth and realise significant socio-economic benefits for Anglesey and across north Wales.

“I firmly believe that the Wylfa and Freeport projects can provide the foundation needed to create a better future for our young people and, as a county council, we are fully committed to ensuring that both projects maximize local benefits.”

“The Anglesey Freeport project has always been committed to delivering more jobs and lasting economic benefit for everyone – providing the long-term security needed to invest in upskilling the local workforce, supply chain opportunities and supporting sustainable communities.

“By doing this, we will go even further to enhance and protect Anglesey’s proud culture, identity and the Welsh language.”

Ian Hampton, Executive Director at Stena Line, added: “Today’s announcements are a signal of intent to place Anglesey right at the heart of clean energy, technology and innovation globally.

“This is a key milestone on the Freeport’s journey, with Stena Line and the Isle of Anglesey County Council working in lockstep to boost economic growth across north Wales.

“We are thankful to the UK and Welsh Government for their ongoing commitment to supporting the Freeport and its vision for the future.”

Anglesey Freeport will shortly agree its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK and Welsh Governments, establishing Isle of Anglesey County Council as the Freeport accountable body, following approval of the Freeport’s Full Business Case over the summer.

Once signed, the Freeport will be fully operational and will be granted £25mil in Government seed capital, further enabling the development of the Freeport.

More information and updates about Anglesey Freeport can be found at www.angleseyfreeport.com