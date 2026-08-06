Anglicised village name in planning application ‘an abomination’

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

The use of the Anglicised spelling of a village name on a planning application was described as “an abomination” when councillors considered a plan for a bungalow.

Ursula Crouch was granted outline planning permission for a single bungalow in the village of Llandegfedd in the Monmouthshire countryside east of Cwmbran.

But when her application went before Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee, committee member Emma Bryn was surprised the village was listed as Llandegveth, replacing the “d” and “dd” of the Welsh spelling.

Independent Cllr Bryn, who represents Wyesham, said: “Can I raise the spelling as Llandegveth on this? It’s an abomination. It’s not an official spelling, for anyone searching Llandegfedd on the planning website this wouldn’t come up, it’s not a standardised spelling.”

The spelling was listed as part of the application on the agenda of the August planning committee while the planning officer’s report used the Welsh spelling.

Head of planning Andrew Jones said: “The spelling is based on that supplied on the application form, that’s what was put on the application form.”

Mr Jones said the council would need to seek the agreement of an applicant to change information, including the description of a proposed development, from the wording used by them on their application form.

The committee was told nine objections from her neighbours had related to the original proposal for two bungalows on a paddock next to Ty Bach at Church Road and between an existing house and bungalow near the village church.

Planning officer Kate Bingham said reducing the proposed development to one building had overcome many of the issues raised in those objections but there was still concern at potential overlooking and privacy and surface water drainage.

Ms Bingham said while the final design and location of the bungalow within the plot will be decided at the reserved matters stage the council is confident appropriate distances can be maintained. She also said the maximum height of 4.5 metres for the bungalow will have to be adhered to.

The bungalow will have its own private treatment plant and a condition on discharge of foul water, as requested by Welsh Water, was added to the permission while the application had also demonstrated the separate permission required for surface water drainage is achievable.

Cllr Bryn had also asked if permitted development rights, which could allow extensions to be approved without a new planning application, should be removed as the site was considered unsuitable for two properties but Mr Jones said that would be better addressed when the final application is considered.

Llangybi Fawr Conservative councillor Fay Bromfield, whose ward includes Llandegfedd, had asked for assurances amenity and drainage had been considered.

The application was approved unanimously.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.