Animal abandonment on the rise across Wales ahead of ‘grim’ Winter

Reports of animals being abandoned have sky-rocketed in Wales this year – with incidents raised with the RSPCA rising by 12.5% percent in the first ten months of the year.

Up to the end of October, 1,396 incidents about an animal being abandoned or dumped had been raised with the charity’s emergency line in Wales – up from 1,241 in the first 10 months of 2024.

The top five counties with the most abandonment incidents so far this year (Jan-Oct) are Rhondda Cynon Taf (181) Swansea (121), Cardiff (105), Caerphilly (88) and Carmarthenshire (83).

Meanwhile, the five counties who have seen the biggest increase in abandonment incidents between 2024 and 2025 are Blaenau Gwent (74% increase), Merthyr Tydfil (55% increase) Bridgend (52% increase), Gwynedd (47% increase) and Rhondda Cynon Taf (22% increase).

Last Winter (Nov-Jan), 5,902 incidents of animal abandonment were raised with the charity across England and Wales – and there are fears the upward trend of cases is set to continue in the coming months. There were 333 abandonment incidents last Winter in Wales alone.

And with charity rescuers braced for a further surge in reports over the Winter months, the RSPCA has launched an urgent appeal – The Big Give Back to Animals – in the hope of raising vital funds for its frontline officers.

Back in June a 12-week-old female black Patterdale Terrier puppy (pictured) – was found near Pengarnddu Stables in Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil. The puppy was found by a member of the public who kindly took her to a vet.

An appeal was launched for information on the puppy who was “extremely small for her age” as she weighed just 900 grams – similar to the weight of a loaf of bread. She also had Ricketts, a docked tail and was struggling to walk using all four of her legs.

RSPCA Inspector Gemma Cooper said the pup has been named Audrey and has recovered well.

“Luckily this pup is much better now and has grown into a healthy puppy and has found a happy and loving home to call her own. I’d like to thank everyone who helped with her care and to those who sent their best wishes. After being so small we feared for the worst, but it is wonderful she is doing so well.”

Meanwhile, back in 2024 in June three kittens – estimated to be aged around eight weeks old – were abandoned in Abergele.

Three newborn puppies – who had their umbilical cords still attached – were found dead in a shoebox in Newport also in 2024 and also 13 guinea pigs were abandoned down a lane in Cardiff last year.

And a few weeks ago in September a young pony in poor condition was found straying on a road in Peterstone Wentlooge. The youngster is now under the care of the RSPCA and receiving ongoing veterinary treatment and specialist care.

The charity fears for animals across England and Wales over the Winter season with “plummeting temperatures and dark nights” placing animals at even greater risk from abandonment.

The situation has become “so tragically widespread” that reports of animals being dumped have increased in nine out of ten months this year when compared to 2024.

Reports of animal abandonment had already reached their highest point in at least five years – and issues like the ongoing cost of living crisis mean animals need the RSPCA’s support to “survive, heal and thrive” now more than ever.

RSPCA superintendent Simon Osborne said: “It’s been an incredibly challenging year for many pets, and we have seen a dramatic and heartbreaking rise in abandonments this year.

“And with Winter upon us, with plummeting temperatures and dark nights, we fear things could get even harder in the months to come.

“Sadly, animal abandonment has become so problematic and so tragically widespread, that we’ve seen more incidents every month this year when compared to 2024; and reports have been rising year after year.

“There’s an epidemic of animal abandonment and neglect, meaning our officers are needed now more than ever to respond to those animals in the most urgent need of help.”

Recent prosecutions have also demonstrated how animals are being abandoned.

In south Wales two dogs were left to suffer unnecessarily – one of which was shut in a bedroom and found dead.

One of the dogs was found dead in a flat – and was in an emaciated condition and the other dog – a Staffordshire bull terrier – was found to be in a skinny condition and with missing fur.

In their statement given to court, an expert vet said that it was their “expert opinion” that both dogs were caused to suffer as a consequence of their poor body condition and that this was a consequence of a failure to provide an adequate diet which resulted in them suffering from hunger, lethargy and weakness.

In addition the vet said the dog (who was found dead) suffered mentally from boredom and a lack of stimulation including exercise or other appropriate engagement activities. It was also said that this manifested as severe aggression as he was desperate to get out of the confinement of the bedroom.

Their owner was handed a suspended sentence and 10-year ban on keeping all animals.

Grim picture – and a tricky Winter ahead

Overall in 2024, there were 23,564 abandonment incidents reported to the RSPCA across England and Wales – higher than in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020.

And that “depressing” trend will continue in 2025 – with calls already higher than the whole of 2024, and spiking amid the challenging backdrop of the cost of living crisis, economic uncertainty and people’s increasingly busy lives.

Rising numbers of calls is placing added pressure on RSPCA officers on the frontline.

The Big Give Back to Animals is raising vital funds for the charity, helping them to bring more abandoned and neglected animals – like Floss – to safety, where they can be given urgent care and treatment.

Simon added: “Times are tough, right now – and animals are paying the price. Reports of abandonment have already reached their highest levels in at least five years, and the worst could be yet to come as we enter a grim Winter period.

“But animals are sentient; they feel joy, fear, love and pain, just like we do. They give us so much, and ask for so little. Sadly, without help, many animals will die this winter – scared, suffering, and unloved.

“Thankfully, there is hope – and I am so proud of the RSPCA’s efforts to help dumped pets survive, heal and thrive, and go onto a better life. Every year, we find loving new homes for tens of thousands of pets, and rescue countless animals from situations of hopeless cruelty and neglect.

“But none of this work is possible without the kindness and generosity of our supporters. Every pound and penny people give goes towards creating a better world for every kind of animal.”

More information on the RSPCA’s ‘Big Give Back to Animals’ can be found on the charity’s website.