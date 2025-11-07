Animal ban for owner who neglected his ‘extremely thin’ dogs

A man who starved his dogs for months has been banned from keeping animals for seven years following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.

Shaun Robert Ferguson, of Camrose, Haverfordwest, who was living in Plymouth in Devon at the time of the offences, was found guilty in his absence of two animal welfare offences.

Llanelli Magistrates Court heard how two rottweilers owned by Fergerson, named Prince and Trixie, were seized by police after concerns were raised about their treatment.

The vet, who examined the dogs, said in their report: “Both the dogs were extremely thin and this alone would give cause for concern about their suffering. Both had mild to severe ligament or tendon laxities showing that their malnourishment or starvation would have been going on for at least 3-4 months.

“Prince was most affected with a body conditioning score of just 1, the lowest in the range. His weight was 27.7kg Trixie also had a body conditioning score of just 1 and weighed 26KG

“Prince was much taller and as an entire male should have been much heavier than Trixie.

After having been fed small amounts regularly and staying in our care for 12 hours Trixie had not passed any faeces. This suggests she had not had any food for a long period before she was brought in.

“Prince passed faeces that had large amounts of plastic and foreign substances in suggesting he was eating anything he could find in his environment.”

Alongside the seven year disqualification order from keeping animals, which he can not appeal for five years, Ferguson was sentenced to a 24 month community order with 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a £300 fine. He must also pay £1,000 costs.

RSPCA Inspector Miranda Albinson, who investigated for the animal welfare charity, said: “There is never an excuse to neglect or mistreat animals. Owners have a duty and responsibility to ensure the needs of their animals are met, this includes making sure they have a suitable diet and appropriate treatment and care.”

In mitigation he said his dogs were his babies and he regretted being taken away from him.

Trixie and Prince were signed over into the care of the RSPCA for rehoming.

