Stephen Price

Leading animal charities have welcomed the Welsh Government’s decision to rule out a mass badger cull, but raised concerns for their unformulated plans to use a ‘targeted removal’ approach while continuing to ‘scapegoat’ native wildlife.

Wildlife protection organisation Protect the Wild and the RSPCA, along with Badger Trust Cymru, are just some of the animal protection organisations welcomed the announcement by the Welsh Government ruling out a mass, non-selective badger cull in Wales, following months of sustained public pressure.

All three organisations have warned that the fight to protect badgers is not over, as ministers have left the door open to the targeted killing of badgers.

Despite the Welsh Government pledging a wider focus on cattle and protecting farming communities, the lethal control of wildlife is still not “off the table”.

Yesterday (24 November), Cabinet Minister Llŷr Gruffydd published the Welsh Government’s long-awaited response to recommendations from the Bovine TB Eradication Programme Board.

Gruffydd said that the Welsh Government will start to act on the Board’s advice now “while carrying out further work in parallel”.

Crucially, it leaves open the possibility of trapping badgers, testing them for bovine TB, and either vaccinating and releasing them or “removing” them from the population.

While confirming that Wales will not introduce the widespread, England-style culling that has killed hundreds of thousands of badgers since 2013, the response states that ministers intend to carry out further fieldwork and population surveys.

Protect the Wild has strongly emphasised that bovine TB is already declining in Wales without a cull.

According to the Welsh Government’s own figures for the year to June 2026, new cattle herd TB incidents fell by 22.6%, cattle slaughtered following testing dropped by 22.6%, and 95.7% of Welsh cattle herds were officially TB-free.

The announcement follows an intensive campaign by Protect the Wild, Dyfi Badger Group, Badger Trust, scientists, local campaigners, and tens of thousands of members of the public – including a Senedd petition opposing culling that garnered over 28,000 signatures and a protest outside the Senedd earlier this month.

Rob Pownall, Founder of Protect the Wild, said: “Today’s confirmation that the Welsh Government will not pursue a mass badger cull is an enormous relief and a testament to the tens of thousands of people who refused to stay silent. It means Wales will avoid the widespread slaughter that has devastated badger populations across England.

“However, we cannot declare this campaign completely won while the killing of badgers remains on the table. Calling it ‘targeted removal’ does not change the reality for an animal trapped in a cage and killed. Badgers are not the architects of the cattle farming industry, and they should not be made scapegoats for disease spread within human-created systems.

“With Welsh Government data showing that bovine TB is already falling significantly without culling, ministers must now reject any new lethal programmes and focus entirely on non-lethal solutions—including stronger biosecurity, better cattle testing, and vaccination.”

Protect the Wild is calling on the Welsh Government to ensure full transparency regarding its upcoming wildlife research and to commit permanently to non-lethal bovine TB control measures.

Caution

RSPCA Cymru also cautiously welcomed the Welsh Government’s announcement that a mass, non-selective, cull of badgers is not being pursued in the fight against bovine TB (bTB) in Wales – but remains concerned that wildlife could still be unnecessarily killed by the new plans.

The RSPCA believes the Welsh Government should prioritise stringent cattle-based measures in the fight against the disease.

The charity firmly opposes badger culling in any form as a solution to tackling bTB, based on both scientific and animal welfare evidence, with evidence recognising the significant progress that has already been made in Wales in recent years without badger culling.

Scientific evidence increasingly demonstrates that cattle measures are critically important in any strategy against TB, with Wales having achieved 96% TB-free status without culling any badgers.

Along with the announcement, the Welsh Government also published recommendations from the Bovine TB Eradication Programme Board and advice from the Technical Advisory Group alongside its next steps to tackle the disease.

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) acknowledges that the effects of culling cannot be separated from cattle measures introduced at the same time. The group also recommends further research where knowledge gaps remain.

Furthermore, TAG rightly acknowledges the welfare concerns associated with culling. During industry-led culls in England, over 20% of badgers killed suffered an inhumane death, with a small number of shooting events monitored. According to UK Government data, between 2013 and 2024, less than 1% of controlled shoots were monitored.

Billie-Jade Thomas, Senior Public Affairs Manager for RSPCA Cymru, said: “We cautiously welcome the majority of today’s statement, especially a commitment against a mass cull of badgers – and we’re so grateful to our supporters who have made their voice heard and helped make this happen.

“However, the fight has not been won yet. The killing of wildlife is not off the table, which is a concern. The Welsh Government must prioritise a science-led, cattle-focussed approach towards combating this awful disease.

“While a range of wildlife can carry bovine TB – including badgers – the vast majority of transmission is between herds. That’s why we are concerned by the Welsh Government singling out ‘targeted and proportionate interventions’ in relation to wildlife, and we will seek assurances that the killing of any healthy wildlife will not be taking place in Wales under any circumstances.

“The Welsh Government must look beyond unnecessary wildlife interventions given there are highly effective cattle measures available, grounded in science, and already proving so successful in Wales.”

In addition the charity believes that the international consensus principles for ethical wildlife management are key to any successful approach.

The principles state the lethal control of a species should be the very last resort and only when all other methods have failed.

Billie added: “Ethical principles make it clear that lethal intervention should be the last option and only in exceptional circumstances, with clear, time-bound objectives as part of a systematic plan.

“We strongly urge any new approach to tackling Bovine TB to focus on cattle-based measures that are more cost-effective and have been proven to work, as opposed to killing wildlife unnecessarily and inhumanely, which so clearly goes against international ethical principles for wildlife management.”

Recent polling from the RSPCA revealed that nearly half (46%) of the Welsh population categorically oppose badger culling, while only 27% of people actively support the method.

Meanwhile, the polling also shows that 98% of people in Wales consider protecting Welsh wildlife to be important, with badgers among our most treasured species.

“Badgers are such wonderful creatures and, like all wildlife, deserve to be treated with kindness and respect,” added Billie.

In RSPCA Cymru’s manifesto for the seventh Senedd – ‘Securing A Better Future For Animal Welfare in Wales’ – the charity highlighted how animal welfare can be improved and prioritised by the Welsh Government, the now expanded number of Senedd Members and political parties across Wales.

Badger Trust Cymru is urging the Welsh Government to prioritise action towards cattle-to-cattle transmission, infected cattle missed by testing, and the risks from contaminated slurry as a matter of urgency. Culling badgers in any form, they argue, will not find the reservoir of infected cattle the skin test is missing, or fix failures in cattle testing and herd controls.

England killed more than 250,000 badgers over 13 years. That did not eradicate bovine TB or provide a lasting solution.

At a time of severe pressure on public finances, taxpayers’ money should support effective disease control, not the unjustified killing of wildlife. Our position is clear: tackling bovine TB is essential, AND culling badgers is not the answer.

Wales must not follow the costly and failed path of badger culling. They should fund the solutions that are known to work.

Nigel Palmer, Badger Trust Chief Executive, said: “Farmers need a policy that tackles bovine TB effectively, and the public deserves a say in decisions to kill protected wildlife. Introducing any form of badger culling without a full public consultation risks undermining confidence in a country that prides itself on high animal-welfare standards.”

Local badger groups are also deeply concerned by the Welsh Government’s proposal to allow targeted badger culling. Calling a cull ‘targeted’ does not remove the need for robust scientific evidence that it will provide an effective and justified response to bovine TB.

Pembrokeshire Badger Group said: “We recognise the hardship this disease causes farming families and support effective action to tackle it. But Wales has made substantial progress without killing badgers. The priority must be to build on that progress through evidence-led measures focused on controlling TB in cattle.

“We stand with Badger Trust in calling for this proposal to be withdrawn. Public money should fund effective disease control, not the killing of wildlife.”

The Welsh Government was asked to clarify how they intend to humanely ‘remove’ badgers.

A Welsh Government Spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring that any new approach relating to wildlife as a source of infection is grounded in evidence to inform targeted, proportionate measures, where appropriate.

“We will not have further details until the appropriate evidence and advice have been considered.”