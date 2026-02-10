Animal rights charity urges UK’s largest indoor ski resort to ‘go vegan’

Stephen Price

An animal rights charity has urged the owners of the largest UK indoor ski resort which is set to open in Wales to ensure the resort is fully vegan to ‘combat the climate crisis’.

Following reports that the UK’s largest indoor ski resort has received planning permission to open in Merthyr Tydfil, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has sent a letter to Rhydycar West CEO Ali Tyebkhan, urging him to open the resort with fully vegan menus to combat the climate crisis and support local plant farmers.

If Tyebkhan agrees to the plant-powered proposal, PETA will provide free vegan cheese fondue for all skiers on the resort’s opening day.

PETA points out in its letter that ski runs throughout Europe are becoming snowless, and “having meat on the menu is like burning coal: an outdated climate catastrophe.”

They argue that The International Ski and Snowboard Federation advises “plant-forward catering,” and the United Nations encourages people to eat vegan to combat the worst effects of the climate crisis.

Valleys resident and PETA Senior Corporate Projects Manager Dr Carys Bennett said: “Instead of serving planet-destroying meat and dairy, Rhydycar West could celebrate Wales’s hard-working plant farmers and delicious, locally produced vegan fare.

“PETA is urging the ski resort to be a beacon of renewal and hope for Merthyr, Wales and the world, by opening with fully vegan menus.”

Anticipation builds

Plans for a new £300 million indoor ski slope and leisure resort were approved by councillors in January after the Welsh Government decided not to call them in.

The Rhydycar West development, on land to the south west of the A470/A4102 roundabout in Merthyr Tydfil, includes an indoor ski slope, water park, indoor activity centre, outdoor activity centre, up to 418 bedrooms of hotel accommodation, up to 30 units of woodland lodge accommodation and up to 830 car parking spaces.

It is set to be the official training headquarters for the GB and Welsh national, Olympic and Paralympic snow sports teams.

The ambitious project is now set to become a reality after Merthyr Tydfil Council’s planning committee approved it on Wednesday, January 7.

Councillor Andrew Barry said their first priority is to look after the people of the area.

He said that to pull Merthyr out of deprivation “we need positive economic solutions.”

He said they are going to have growth through applications of the magnitude that they were taking about here.

Cllr Barry said it gives them the opportunity to create small businesses and give people aspiration and he mentioned the supply chain for the development as well as growth in the local economy and the wider region.

He said: “We have the opportunity to change the whole socio economic dynamic of Merthyr here.”

Councillor Brent Carter said this project is “ground breaking” and a “complete game changer for Merthyr Tydfil.”

He said the amount of support for it is overwhelming and that he is “thrilled” about the project.

He said it would “massively support and boost our economy in Merthyr Tydfil” and said it was an ideal opportunity to confirm Merthyr Tydfil as a “world class destination of choice.

He said: “Merthyr Tydfil needs Rhydycar West.”

Councillor Clive Jones said the application will change the economy of Merthyr Tydfil and surrounding valleys and Councillor Lee Davies said it was a “once in a lifetime opportunity to put Merthyr Tydfil on the global map.”

Sharing the councillors excitement, and its potential boost for vegan businesses and local plant farmers, Carys added: “Research shows that each person who goes vegan lowers their food-related carbon footprint by up to 75% – making it conceivably the biggest way to reduce one’s negative impact on the planet – and spares nearly 200 animals a year from miserable, short lives and terrifying deaths. PETA’s free vegan starter kit can help those looking to make the switch.”

PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to eat" – points out that Every Animal Is Someone and offers free Empathy Kits.