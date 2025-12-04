Animals ‘starving behind closed doors’: Warning as pet neglect rises in 14% in Wales

‘Animals are starving behind closed doors’: that’s the message from the RSPCA, who have today (4 December) revealed a heartbreaking 14% rise in neglect reports in Wales exposing an animal welfare crisis.

New figures from the animal welfare charity show that up to the end of October, its emergency line received 73,294 reports of neglect in England and Wales – a 30% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The startling statistics highlight the challenges facing RSPCA rescuers amid a worrying winter for animals.

The pet neglect surge has led the charity to launch an urgent appeal – The Big Give Back to Animals – which is calling on animal lovers to help raise vital funds to help the charity’s rescuers cope with rising demand for help.

In Wales alone, the charity has received 4,127 reports about neglected animals in the first 10 months of this year – a heartbreaking 14% rise compared to 3,616 in the same period last year.

In total in 2024 there were 4,231 reports about neglected animals in Wales made to the RSPCA.

One of the many animals rescued by the RSPCA currently looking for a home in Wales is

Bambi

Bambi came into the care of RSPCA Newport Animal Rescue Centre after her welfare needs were not being met, but since then she has now blossomed into a happy, healthy girl who is now ready to find her forever home. She is looking for an adult-only home in a quiet, peaceful area where she can enjoy life. She would thrive as the only pet, soaking up all the love and attention for herself.

Bambi has a curious nature which means she is always on the lookout for a new adventure, she would benefit from an active home with plenty of stimulation and enrichment. She will need a secure garden where she can explore safely without the chance to wander off. Due to her background, Bambi has a strong prey drive, a family who are aware of this and are able to confidently manage this would be perfect.

If Bambi isn’t the right match for you, there are more rescue animals who have been saved from cruelty and neglect in search of a home on the RSPCA rehoming site.

RSPCA superintendent Simon Osborne said: “Animals are facing shocking levels of neglect right now – they are often starving behind closed doors and being left without the treatment they urgently need. The truth is, times are desperately tough – and innocent animals are tragically the ones paying the ultimate price.

“The heartbreaking surge in neglect reports has already shattered our records, and we fear for what is to come over the winter months.

“These are not just statistics; behind the staggering numbers are individual animals, all who desperately need and deserve our help to survive.It’s unbearable to see the pain in their eyes but that’s the reality facing our so many animals and our rescuers fighting to save their lives.”

One of the many animals who’ve been rescued from neglect by the RSPCA is Jaffa. She was living in filthy conditions when she was found, now Jaffa has everything a cat could want. A cosy sofa she can nap on, and an exciting garden to explore.

Simon said: “Jaffa’s life was once very different. When we received a call from a worried member of the public, we went to investigate. Our rescuers found Jaffa, three other cats and a dog, living in squalor.

“The animals were surrounded by filth and mess. We found rotting food and poo everywhere. The smell was eyewatering. This wasn’t a safe environment for animals or humans. We visited but things didn’t improve, so the animals were seized by police and passed into our care.

“Jaffa was underweight and covered in fleas. Once we treated her, she was fostered along with her brother Fin.

“Since then, Jaffa and Fin have found their ideal forever home together – but many other animals are still facing neglect this winter. But despite the challenges there is hope. The Big Give Back to Animals is a rallying cry for animal lovers to help us, help animals this winter as we try to raise vital funds to enable our rescuers to be there when they are needed most.

“Every year, we secure loving homes for tens of thousands and rescue countless animals from desperate cruelty and neglect but we need help to rescue, heal and protect the rising number of mistreated animals in desperate need of urgent care.”

The new neglect data follows statistics released by the charity last month which showed reports of abandoned animals have also sky-rocketed this year – with incidents raised with the RSPCA rising by more than 23 percent in the first ten months of the year, with 24,270 incidents up to the end of October.

Simon added: “Our emergency teams are under real pressure – but we’ll keep being there for animals experiencing the worst cruelty and neglect. That’s why The Big Give Back to Animals is raising funds for our officers on the frontline.

“In addition to responding on the frontline for animals, as a charity we’re doing all we can to keep animals in loving homes. Amid the tough financial climate, we’ve committed extra funding to crisis measures; launched an online cost of living hub, and expanded our pet food bank partnerships. But this vital work is only made possible by the kindness and generosity of our supporters. Every single donation goes directly toward building a better world for every kind of animal.”

More information on the RSPCA’s ‘Big Give Back to Animals’ can be found on the charity’s website.