Murder of Ann Widdecombe being investigated as potential act of terrorism

The head of UK counter-terrorism policing, Laurence Taylor, said that new information and evidence had come to light during the police investigation into her murder.

Counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation into the death of veteran politician Ann Widdecombe.

A 28-year-old white British man who was arrested on suspicion of her murder on Saturday has since been rearrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

The former Conservative minister and later Reform UK spokeswoman, 78, was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor at about 11.40am on Thursday after sustaining serious injuries.

Mr Taylor said: “Building on the progress made by our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police, we now have new information and evidence that means Counter Terrorism Policing is now leading the investigation.

“We are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack.

“Our priority is progressing this investigation quickly, with all the capabilities we have available to us. If anyone has any information, please share it with the police.

“We would like to thank local communities, the wider public and the media for their ongoing support and patience, and would ask them to continue to support us in the next stage of the investigation.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said on X that she will update the House of Commons this afternoon.

She said: “The police are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack. I will be updating the House further this afternoon.

“My thoughts today remain with Ann’s family and friends, and all those who loved her.”

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Information, images or footage can be reported via the Major Incident Public Portal or to Devon and Cornwall Police on 101.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.