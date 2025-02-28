Anneliese Dodds quits as international development minister over aid budget cut

The Labour MP for Oxford East posted on X, formerly Twitter: “It is with sadness that I have had to tender my resignation as Minister for International Development and for Women and Equalities.

“While I disagree with the ODA (Overseas Development Assistance) decision, I continue to support the Government and its determination to deliver the change our country needs.”

She said in her letter to Sir Keir that she had waited to resign until after his trip to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump, who has been pressuring Europe to increase defence spending.

She wrote: “Undoubtedly, the post-war global order has come crashing down.

“I believe that we must increase spending on defence as a result; and know that there are no easy paths to doing so.

“I stood ready to work with you to deliver that increased spending, knowing some might well have had to come from ODA.”

She said she had expected there would also be discussions about reaching the spending target through looking at fiscal rules and taxation.

“Instead, the tactical decision was taken for ODA to absorb the entire burden,” she said.

Ms Dodds said Sir Keir had been clear that he was not “ideologically opposed” to international development.

“But the reality is that this decision is already being portrayed as following in President Trump’s slipstream of cuts to USAID.

“While we differ profoundly on this decision, I remain proud of all that you have achieved since I backed you to be leader of the Labour Party.”