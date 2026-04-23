Annual cancer cases in Wales reach 20,500 for the first time ever

Cancer cases in Wales have reached a new high with around 20,500 people diagnosed every year – that’s around 56 new cases per day, according to a new report published today by Cancer Research UK.

While the rise in cancer cases is attributed to the country’s ageing and growing population, the Cancer in the UK Report 2026: Wales also reveals that incidence rates have increased by 5% in Wales since the early 1990s, partly reflecting changes to preventable risk factors including being overweight, obesity, and better detection tools.

Since the early 1970s, cancer death rates have fallen by around 16% in Wales thanks to improvements in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, said: “More people are being diagnosed with cancer than ever before. Although cancer survival has doubled in the UK since the 1970s, progress has slowed over the last decade.

“Real results are needed to improve the lives of cancer patients in Wales by diagnosing cancer earlier, and meeting cancer waiting time targets.

“We’ve never understood more than we do now about cancer prevention, early diagnosis, and cutting-edge treatment – it’s critical that this knowledge is harnessed and plans put into action to reform and support Wales’s healthcare system.”

The charity says early diagnosis is key as just over half of patients in Wales are diagnosed at an early stage, and this figure has barely changed in recent years.**

To tackle the growing challenges in cancer care, the report highlights the need to:

Roll out planned lung screening. Cancer Research UK estimates that around 410 additional patients each year across Wales could be diagnosed at an early stage rather than at a late stage of the disease if a targeted lung screening programme was fully implemented.

Cancer Research UK say that tackling causes such as smoking, obesity and alcohol consumption must be a priority. Smoking causes around 3,100 cases of cancer every year in Wales and obesity in Wales is at its highest recorded level at 25%.

Tackling waiting times is also a cause for concern, with early diagnosis crucial to more effective treatment.

Cancer Research UK argue that too many people in Wales are waiting too long to be diagnosed and start treatment. Timely and early diagnosis is crucial to more effective treatment.

In Wales, the charity highlights the need for a long-term cancer strategy, ensuring ambitious targets are set and met for earlier diagnosis and quicker access to treatment.

Without urgent action to prevent cancer, diagnose it earlier and ensure timely treatment, outcomes for cancer patients will continue to fall behind other comparable countries.

Cancer Research UK says that continued progress is important to save more lives and reduce the number of people facing the devastating impact of a late cancer diagnosis.