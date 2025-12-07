Annual giant lantern parade delights thousands of spectators

Thousands gathered in west Wales for a giant lantern parade on Friday (5 December) inspired by the Eisteddfod and other Welsh traditions.

The Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade, a flagship event in this year’s Festival of Light, was organised by Small World Theatre.

Inspired by the upcoming Eisteddfod y Garreg Las, the Parade was made possible thanks to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, administrated and supported by the Cynnal y Cardi Team for Ceredigion County Council.

The Lantern Parade was also supported by National Lottery Awards for All and Cardigan Town Council.

Samba Doc, Jake Caswell, and a series of spectacular giant lanterns led the hundreds of participants through the town, and Cardigan’s Mayor, Cllr Olwen Davies, joined the celebrations.

The procession wound its way to the quayside, among thousands of spectators who lined the route, with large lanterns created by pupils from Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi, Clwb Gwawr, and the Cardigan Rowing Club.

Welsh lady hats and top hat lanterns crafted by local primary school pupils added creative charm to the spectacle.

The Lantern Parade, in its 7th year, was founded by the arts organisation, Small World Theatre, and remains a key attraction for Cardigan.

Alongside the Parade, the company has developed a Festival of Light Trail, an after dark experience for residents and visitors.

From 4.30pm – 9pm, buildings and shop windows across the town are illuminated with lights and lanterns, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Mayor of Cardigan, Cllr Olwen Davies, said: “We’re so lucky to have this annual celebration that unites the town and is a Christmas treat for all. Congratulations to Small World Theatre’s team and their volunteers for creating another wonderful evening.”

Small World Theatre’s spokesperson added: “Thanks to everyone who helped; Ceredigion County Council, Cardigan Town Council, marshals from Cardigan Show and Barley Saturday Committees, Cardigan Castle, and our own brilliant team and volunteers. Thanks to Samba Doc and Jake for providing the joyful rhythms. Together we created a very special event for all.”

To support Small World’s fundraising appeal and ensure the Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade reaches its 8th year, visit smallworld.org.uk.