Annual rise in house prices recorded in April as experts explain why

Vicky Shaw, Press Association Personal Finance Correspondent

The average Welsh house price increased “sharply” in April, with a 3.5% annual rise to £212,000, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The average UK increase, of 3.8% was affected by stamp duty changes last year, taking the typical property value to £270,000.

In March, the average UK house price was flat, with a 0.0% annual change.

The 3.8% rise was the highest annual inflation rate since March 2025, just before stamp duty changes were put in place on April 1 2025.

Average house prices increased to £291,000 (3.9%) in England, £212,000 (3.5%) in Wales, and £192,000 (2.8%) in Scotland, in the 12 months to April 2026.

The average house price for Northern Ireland was £198,000 the first quarter of 2026, marking a 7.4% annual increase.

Within England, the North East had the highest annual house price inflation, at 9.9% in April. The sharp rise in the North East’s annual inflation was caused by a “base effect” from large monthly price falls a year ago, coinciding with stamp duty changes, the ONS said.

Annual house price inflation was weakest in London, with the average house price falling by 2.1% in the 12 months to April, which was unchanged from March.

This is the ninth month in a row in which London has seen an annual fall in house prices, the report said.

ONS head of housing market indices Aimee North said: “Average UK house price annual inflation rose sharply in April.

“This month’s rise in the annual rate was partly due to figures being compared with an unusually large fall in house prices a year earlier, following the stamp duty changes across much of the country in April 2025.”

Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland and the changes last year meant that discounts became less generous, which bunched up sales.

The ONS said that the average UK house price experienced a modest monthly rise (0.7%) between March and April 2026, while there was a big monthly fall (minus 2.9%) in the same period a year ago.

Richard Donnell, executive director of research at Zoopla said: “The jump in house price inflation in May is artificial and linked to the ending of last year’s stamp duty holiday.

“The sales market is weakening as we enter the summer with buyer demand down 14% on this time last year, yet there are still more homes for sale.”

He added: “It’s a buyers’ market and the North-South divide in prices and market activity remains.

“People want to move but serious sellers need to price their home carefully.”

The ONS also said on Wednesday that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation remained at 2.8% in May, the same rate as in April.

It was lower than expected by economists, who had predicted an uptick in inflation to 3%.

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages said: “It was expected that there would be an increase in the rate of inflation in May, after the larger than anticipated fall in April’s figures, so to hold steady will come as a nice surprise.

“That should be a boost to mortgage borrowers who would have no doubt been accepting of a small rise in the rate of inflation but fearing a bigger jump.”

Ian Futcher, a financial planner at wealth manager Quilter said: “Today’s inflation figures were unchanged, with CPI holding at 2.8%, while the prospect of a US-Iran peace deal has helped reduce the immediate risk of another energy-driven inflation shock.

“That should make it less likely that the Bank of England feels forced into raising rates at this week’s meeting.

“Mortgage rates are unlikely to fall sharply overnight, but the direction of travel should improve if geopolitical pressure on energy prices continues to ease and inflation remains contained.

“The past few months have knocked mortgage rates off their downward path, largely because the Middle East situation reintroduced uncertainty into markets.

“If that risk premium fades, lenders should have more scope to edge pricing lower.”

The ONS also said that the average private rent in the UK was £1,383 per month in May 2026 – a £44 (3.3%) annual increase.

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent said: “Often we have found on the ground that lettings activity and rents are in inverse proportion to sales. This time around though, while sales are rather subdued, lettings are also still sluggish.”

He added: “If inflation continues to level, then a modest increase in rents is probably unstoppable.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank said: “Rental value growth remains stubborn.”