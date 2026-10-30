Another hospital confirms scabies outbreak as visiting restrictions introduced

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

A third Welsh hospital has confirmed cases of scabies in recent months, with visiting restrictions introduced following a small number of infections.

The cases were identified at Swansea’s Morriston Hospital and some visiting restrictions are in place, though the health board said the cases were few in number.

Scabies causes a skin rash and intense itching and is caused by microscopic mites burrowing under the skin. An outbreak was recorded at Prince Philip Hospital, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, last month.

Scabies spreads through close skin contact and often affects skin between the fingers, around the wrists, under the arms, and around the waist, groin and bottom.

A spokesman for Swansea Bay University Health Board, which covers Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, said: “The health board can confirm a small number of scabies cases at Morriston Hospital.

“Families have been informed and appropriate treatment or guidance has been provided to patients, staff, and relatives.

“Some visiting restrictions are in place, and we are grateful to relatives for their understanding.

“If anyone has concerns that they might have scabies, they can get advice from their local pharmacy or GP.”

An outbreak of a rare and highly contagious form of the infestation called crusted scabies affected a ward in Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen, in July.

Information about symptoms and treatment can be found on the NHS 111 Wales website here.