Anthony Hopkins divides opinion with World Cup football shirt choice

Amelia Jones

Iconic Welsh actor Anthony Hopkins has been pictured wearing an unexpected football shirt ahead of last night’s World Cup game.

The Hollywood legend, who was born in Port Talbot, shared the photograph of him wearing an England shirt with his millions of followers on social media before the game. In the image, Hopkins is seen with an inquisitive expression while posing alongside his wife, Stella Arroyave, who is wearing a Mexico shirt.

The caption read:”We’re all winners… ⚽️ #worldcup2026″

The light-hearted post quickly attracted attention from football fans, particularly in Wales, where Hopkins is one of the country’s most celebrated figures.

However, the post divided Sir Anthony’s followers, with some applauding the actor for showing his support for England, while others questioned why one of Wales’ most famous stars was wearing the Three Lions shirt.

For example, one commenter said: “Anthony Hopkins is Welsh, not English.”

Another added: “What are you doing????? You are Welsh.”

Others defended the Oscar-winning actor, suggesting he was simply enjoying the occasion as the pair posed together in shirts representing the two teams ahead of the World Cup game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins)

Although Arroyave is Colombian, she chose to wear a Mexico shirt in the photograph ahead of the match. The reason for her choice was not explained in the social media post, but it added to the conversation among fans online as England prepared to face Mexico.

Hopkins, whose distinguished acting career has spanned more than six decades, has rarely spoken publicly about his football allegiances.

Despite the debate, there is nothing to suggest Sir Anthony was renouncing his Welsh identity. The actor has frequently spoken with pride about his upbringing in Port Talbot and remains one of Wales’ most celebrated exports, despite spending much of his career in Hollywood.

England went on to defeat Mexico 3-2 to book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals, ensuring Hopkins’ pre-match post continued to circulate among football fans even after the final whistle.