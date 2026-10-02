Anthony Slaughter thanks well-wishers as he recovers from cancer surgery

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter has said his recovery from cancer surgery is going well as he thanked well-wishers in a message to the party’s conference.

Mr Slaughter, who publicly disclosed his diagnosis last week, was unable to attend the gathering in Brighton but said he had returned to his work in the Senedd.

His message was read to delegates by John Dane, the Wales officer for the Trans Greens.

“My recovery is going well, and I am now back at work in the Senedd as normal, representing my constituents and raising those issues so important to our Green agenda in the Siambr,” Mr Slaughter said.

“My heartfelt thanks to all those friends and colleagues who have shared such moving messages of care and support.”

The Caerdydd Penarth MS also reflected on the Welsh Greens’ first Senedd seats, won by himself and Paul Rock in May, and thanked campaigners from England who had travelled to Wales to help.

He said the party’s members had been working on renters’ rights, climate and nature resilience, and trans rights since entering the Welsh Parliament.

Mr Slaughter said he was confident the Greens could build on those results in next May’s local elections across Wales.

“This is only the beginning, and I look forward to continuing to join you all on the campaign trail and at future conferences as we continue to build our movement,” he said.

The message follows his announcement during a Senedd debate on September 23 that he had undergone a “scheduled and serious” operation over the summer recess.

Speaking about preparing for surgery, he told fellow members: “When I walked onto that silent ward at 5.00 a.m, the wave of emotion I felt is difficult to put into words – the silence of the sleeping ward, the uncertainty, the fear.”

He said the operation had gone well and that he was looking forward to representing his constituents.

Privacy

Mr Slaughter requested privacy over his diagnosis, describing it as a deeply personal matter which he did not want to overshadow his Senedd work.

He won the fourth seat in Caerdydd Penarth in May with 14% of the vote, finishing ahead of Labour. Mr Rock was elected in Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf, giving the party its first representation in the Senedd.

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