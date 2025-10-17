Anti-discrimination network ‘reluctant to question’ Maccabi Tel Aviv fan ban

A network which reports discriminatory incidents to UEFA says it is “reluctant to question” the decision to bar Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from next month’s Europa League match away to Aston Villa, claiming supporters of the Israeli club are “well known for their racism”.

A local Safety Advisory Group (SAG) has barred Maccabi fans from attending the match at Villa Park on safety grounds, amid concerns about the potential for disorder and protest at the November 6 fixture related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The SAG’s decision has been heavily criticised by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and a spokesman for No 10 said on Friday that discussions to overturn the ban were happening “at pace”.

High risk

The fixture has been classified high risk by West Midlands Police based on “current intelligence and previous incidents”.

The force pointed to violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam.

The Fare network, which sends reports on discriminatory incidents at national team and club matches around Europe to UEFA, said it could not disagree with the SAG’s assessment and said in a statement released to the PA news agency: “Maccabi Tel Aviv fans are well known for their racism. In the past year they have been the biggest perpetrators of racism in Israeli football.

“In Europe, their away supporters bring many of the same poisonous chants and messages, which leads to them being scrutinised.

“A number of police sources and local authorities have raised concerns about their presence in cities before and after European club matches – Amsterdam have now banned them and there were some concerns raised in Malta recently, and so given the expertise of the West Midlands Police in managing football matches, the risk assessments that they are likely to have undertaken, we would be reluctant to question their approach.”

Multiple referrals

It is understood Fare has made multiple referrals concerning discriminatory behaviour by Maccabi fans to UEFA in the last 10 years, while the reference in the statement to Maccabi being the “biggest perpetrators” of racism in their domestic football is understood to be based on reports in the Israeli media, seen by Fare, that 77 racist chants by Maccabi fans were recorded last season.

Maccabi have been contacted for comment, but have not yet responded to Fare’s statement concerning their fans.

The Prime Minister has been “angered” by the decision to bar Maccabi fans, his spokesman said on Friday, adding: “While of course this is an operational decision, we are perfectly entitled to speak out on fundamental principles of fairness like this.

“The Prime Minister will do everything in his power to give Jewish communities the security they deserve and, as he has made clear, we think this is the wrong decision.”

Emily Damari, a British-Israeli who was held captive by Hamas for more than a year before being released in January, and who supports Maccabi Tel Aviv and Tottenham, was among those who criticised the ban.

She said: “I do wonder what exactly has become of UK society. This is like putting a big sign on the outside of a stadium saying: ‘No Jews allowed’.

“What has become of the UK where blatant antisemitism has become the norm? What a sad world we are living in.”