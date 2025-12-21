Anti-dumping investigation launched into boom lifts

An anti-dumping investigation into imported boom lifts has been announced, aimed at defending British manufacturers.

The UK Government said boom lifts — vital for installing Christmas trees and lights — underpin hundreds of UK jobs and millions in economic value.

Ministers said the investigation showed their commitment to fair competition and supporting businesses.

British manufacturers face growing pressure from imports that could be being sold at artificially low prices or benefit from unfair subsidies, said the UK Government.

The Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) launched the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into imported boom lifts.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Whether it’s raising a Christmas tree or raising the bar for fair competition, British businesses deserve a level playing field.

“This Government has signed trade deals worth billions of pounds, but our trade strategy is not just about seeking new opportunities overseas, it’s also about defending British firms and ensuring a strong and fair trading environment back home.

“That’s why it’s crucial independent investigations like this protect UK industry and we encourage everyone to engage fully in this process.”

The TRA’s co-chief executives Jessica Blakely and Carmen Suarez said: “In line with the TRA mission to defend UK economic interests and our ambition to be more agile, assertive, and accessible, we have acted swiftly to launch this investigation in response to an application from UK producers.

“With boom lifts playing a key role in festive displays across the country, we will be considering whether UK producers are facing unfair competition from imports and, if so, which measures might be required.”

Anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations assess whether imported goods are being sold below fair market value or benefiting from unfair government support, which can harm UK businesses.