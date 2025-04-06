Anti-poverty initiative poised to expand in Wales

Martin Shipton

A highly successful anti-poverty initiative co-founded by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown may soon be extending its operations in Wales.

Cwtch Mawr launched in Swansea in early 2024 as part of the Multibank project initiated by Mr Brown in partnership with Amazon.

Businesses donate surplus items so they can be given for free to people who cannot afford them. This includes cleaning products, household items, toiletries and furnishings.

Cwtch Mawr is run by Swansea-based charity Faith in Families, which received a £125k start-up grant in early 2024 from the Welsh Government, with other support coming from local partners including Swansea council, Pobl Housing Association, Moondance Foundation and Swansea Bay University Health Board.

Struggling

The then Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice, Lesley Griffiths, said at the time: “The cost of living crisis means many people are struggling to buy essential items, and it’s good to see how Cwtch Mawr is able to help people by providing lots of different essentials all in one place.

“This is a fantastic example of different sectors coming together to support people in their communities. By giving away unsold items, retailers can support the circular economy and reduce their impact on the environment, while helping local people.”

Chief Executive of Faith in Families Cherrie Bija said: “The cost of living is no longer a crisis; it has become the norm for thousands in our communities. Children are not just missing out on treats, but on essentials like clothes, shoes, toys, and healthy food. It’s heartbreaking to see this happening in Swansea, with childhoods slipping away.”

In a recent video shared to the charity, Mr Brown – who as Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Blair government lifted hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty with the Working Families Tax Credit that he introduced – said: ‘In just one short year Cwtch Mawr has grown from scratch to supporting 33,540 families. This great new venture has delivered more than half a million – 549,000 – essential items.

‘It has worked with 108 charity partners, and it has attracted hundreds of volunteers to help. Most of all we have given children, mothers and fathers, hope that a better future is possible if we work together.

“Faith in Families is based on the idea that prosperity to be sustained has to be shared. We are richer when we care for the poor, more secure when we care for the insecure, more invulnerable when we care for the vulnerable, and when the strong help the weak it makes us all stronger.

‘My congratulations to Cherrie and all involved, from suppliers to staff, who are the centre of this great coalition of compassion and I believe we are going to go from strength to strength. Congratulations.”

Now there are plans to extend the scheme westwards from Swansea.

Llanelli

Proposing a motion urging Carmarthenshire County Council to help make the project happen in Llanelli, Labour town councillor Gareth Lloyd said: ‘The demand for help from foodbanks is growing rapidly, and the effects of soaring bills are hitting the elderly and families, and are forcing people to choose between heating and eating.

“The poverty problem looms large here. Families are in need. Time is of the essence.’

The town council voted to support the widening of the coalition of compassion which has brought dignity and offered hope to thousands of children, mothers and fathers.

It also demanded Carmarthenshire County Council take urgent action to make a satellite multibank in Llanelli a reality and a motion asking for exploration of options to expand the multibank across Carmarthenshire will be considered by the county council on April 9.

County councillor Martyn Palfreman from Llanelli, who will be proposing the motion, said “It’s great to see that Llanelli Town Council has agreed to throw its weight behind this initiative and I am hopeful that the county council will do likewise, allowing us to extend the benefits to families in all parts of Carmarthenshire and making a real difference to those experiencing poverty and financial difficulties.”

