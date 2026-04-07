Anti-racist group trolled by bots after campaigning against Reform UK

Martin Shipton

An anti-racist group that ran a successful town centre stall over the Easter weekend later found its Facebook page bombarded with negative messages from Reform UK-backing bots, false accounts and far-right supporters from across the UK.

Neil Powell from Stand Up to Racism Valleys said: “ We were out last Saturday campaigning against Reform in Pontypridd. Overall it was a great day with lots of positive feedback.

“At the stall there were mainly comments like: ‘I have no intention of voting Reform and have lots more than five reasons.’. This was in response to our leaflet with the slogan: ‘Five reasons not to vote Reform’ with the reasons printed on the back.

“People were concerned about Reform’s divisive politics, the impact on Welsh democracy, parachuting in candidates, a party for the wealthy, the amount of former Conservatives and the impact on the NHS.

“We then created a Facebook story due to the positivity. Since it’s posted we have received over 2500 comments, mainly negative from bots, false accounts and people from around the UK, including Weymouth, Nottingham, Bury, London, Chelmsford, Ramsgate, Bristol, Newbury, Leyton, Kingston Upon Hull, Buckingham, Barry, Chatsworth, Derby, Stourport, Newcastle and lots of other places.

“It seems that Reform supporters don’t want debate and try to shut alternative perspectives down by being abusive while projecting their behaviour onto anti-fascists. It’s really worrying to think of the direction the country will take if they gain power – we can see what is happening in the US and that will be mirrored here.”

Leaflet

Stand Up Against Racism’s leaflet states: “Use your vote to stop Reform UK.

“1 Reform is stuffed with ex-Tories. More than 20 former Conservative MPs have scuttled off to Reform, about half of them former ministers. These people entered politics to slash public services, cut tax for the rich, smash workers’ rights and gut trade union strength. And now they’ve decided Reform is the best place to do it. The 14 Tory years from 2010 to 2024 were a disaster. Don’t give these villains another chance.

“2 They’re millionaires. Top figures in Reform are super rich parasites. In January, Farage had to apologise after breaching the MPs’ code of conduct 17 times by failing to declare £380,000 of income on time. Farage missed the launch of its Gorton and Denton candidate, Matt Goodwin, in the by-election because he was in Dubai hosting a lunch with the backing of billionaire Sonny Varkey. Multi-millionaire Reform MP Richard Tice’s property company paid no corporation tax on multi-million pound profits for most of 2018 to 2021, avoiding nearly £600,000.

“3 They’re racists. Farage went to school at the posh private Dulwich College. Testimonies from teachers and pupils remembered Farage saying Hitler was right and giving Nazi salutes. In 2014, he said parts of Britain are now unrecognisable and look like a foreign land because of migration. During the 2024 general election, he suggested Muslims in Britain do not subscribe to British values. A recent poll of Reform members showed 54% wanting non-white UK citizens born abroad to be deported. This kind of racism means violence, hatred and division. It wrecks lives and encourages attacks on black people, Asians and Muslims. It also distracts attention from the people at the top who fill their pockets while we fight one another.

“4 Reform is a tool of the rich. Farage wants to wreck the NHS. He said he was “open to anything” when it comes to replacing the present health service with an insurance based model. Migrants helped to build our NHS. Reform UK’s policies are set to destroy it all. Reform MPs voted against improving workers’ rights, including on sick pay and leave for new parents. Farage said we will be the most pro-business government this country has seen in modern times. When Reform takes over a council, it slashes vital services and attacks workers’ pay, jobs and pensions.

“5 Reform loves Trump. Donald Trump has unleashed state thugs to attack, deport and even kill people standing up to his rule. But Reform wants to copy his vile policies. Farage says: ‘I have drawn amazing inspiration from Trump’s movement. I’m the only figure that has consistently stood behind Trump.’ He has racked up more than £151,000 in donor-funded flights to support Trump since entering Parliament.

“Don’t vote reform. Electing Farage’s party won’t build homes or raise wages. We need to unite for a better future, not be divided.”