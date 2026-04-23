Anti-social behaviour debate intensifies as youth restrictions introduced

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Anti-social behaviour has been a common problem across a Welsh county with the latest incident a partial ban on teenagers at a McDonald’s.

The burger chain in Gwent is no longer allowing unaccompanied under 18s to enter its restaurant in the Cwmbran Centre after 5pm which it says is a decision “not taken lightly” but intended to “mitigate the challenges of anti-social behaviour affecting the wider area”.

While 16 to 18-year-olds may, for the time being at least, be unable to buy a Big Mac unaccompanied they do have the right to vote in the May 7 Senedd election which will determine the make up of the next Welsh Government.

Addressing anti-social behaviour is a major concern for many voters and falls between powers held by the UK Government, that is responsible for criminal justice and the police, and council initiatives to address how safe people feel in their local communities.

In Torfaen after a spike in anti-social behaviour by teenagers in Blaenavon the council used funding from the UK Government’s Home Office to support extra provision at a youth club. It also formed a partnership with Pontypool Community Council to open two new youth clubs after the town centre was described as suffering a plague of anti-social behaviour.

In Caldicot, in Monmouthshire, police used dispersal orders in 2022 which gave officers the powers to order people to leave an area and arrest them if they return during a specified timeframe.

It’s a tactic Gwent Police has also used in Cwmbran, Abergavenny, Blackwood, Tredegar and Newport – among other areas – in recent years.

The force has however stressed it doesn’t want to arrest youngsters and first looks to interventions to avoid doing so, which can often be warning letters and even voluntary “acceptable behaviour contracts” issued by council run community safety teams.

Making communities safer falls to local councils and can range from simple steps such as ensuring adequate street lighting to intensive individual work to divert teenagers from anti-social behaviour and crime, or the preventative approach of providing activities intended to ensure youngsters don’t succumb to boredom and temptation.

The Welsh Government

The Welsh Government has essentially cross subsidised policing budgets, funded through a mix of direct funding from the Home Office and the precept on top of council tax bills, by funding civilian Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).

In its manifesto for the Senedd election Plaid Cymru has promised to maintain Welsh Government funding for PCSOs and it also expands on what it would do should powers over justice and policing be devolved to Wales, something ruled out by the UK Labour government earlier this year. Plaid says it will “pursue full devolution with the urgency this deserves”.

Welsh Labour’s manifesto says it wants youth justice, which is already in part a responsibility of local councils that are mainly funded by the Welsh Government, devolved along with probation.

Sir Fynwy and Torfaen candidate Lynne Neagle said “The devolution of youth justice and probation is a first step towards devolution of justice and policing.”

For Green Party candidate Ian Chandler bringing the powers to Cardiff would make a practical difference: “Devolving justice would align policing, courts and prevention with devolved services like health, housing and education, enabling earlier intervention and more effective, joined-up responses to anti-social behaviour.”

Mike Hamilton, the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Casnewydd Islwyn constituency, admitted he isn’t wedded to his party’s support for devolving justice.

He said: “My personal view is that I do not mind who supervises it, so long as it is fit for purpose. It is currently too slow, faster justice would reduce anti-social behaviour.”

On the right neither the Conservatives or Reform UK support transferring powers over justice to Cardiff Bay.

Sir Fynwy Torfaen Tory candidate Peter Fox said: “The Conservatives are against justice devolution, instead placing an emphasis on UK‑level policing powers, safer streets funding, tougher sentencing, neighbourhood policing, and community‑safety measures to tackle anti‑social behaviour without transferring justice responsibilities.”

Reform UK’s Welsh leader, and Casnewydd Islwyn candidate, Dan Thomas simply said in response to whether devolving justice, including youth justice, is important to addressing anti-social behaviour: “Devolution of more powers is a distraction. We won’t be doing that.”

Specific reference

Of the main parties only Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Greens have made specific references to youth services in their manifestos.

Labour’s Ms Neagle said establishing a national body for youth work would strengthen its status and work towards the provision of universal, open access, bilingual youth work while the party would also pilot a mentorship scheme for young people.

Plaid intends developing a framework to bring together schools, health and social care and youth services to tackle what it has called “overlapping” challenges of poor attendance and behaviour in schools and mental health “more effectively”.

Green Party candidate Chandler said sustained funding for youth services and expanding access to youth workers would “prevent problems before they escalate.”

Liberal Democrat Mr Hamilton said he would “support a legal requirement of local authorities to provide at least a basic young service provision” though it isn’t a manifesto policy.

The Conservatives and Reform candidates outlined policies aimed at younger people.

Mr Fox said the Conservatives would “Support young people through apprenticeships, free and discounted travel, expanded mental health services, better school provision, and targeted help for young carers.”

For Reform Mr Thomas said it would support youth services: “By investing in our young people, especially those who are not in employment, education or training, or those who are at risk of being.”