Nation.Cymru staff

Anti-social behaviour fell by 77% during a four-week police operation that led to six arrests and the seizure of two electric scooters.

South Wales Police launched the operation in Aberdare town centre after residents, businesses and visitors raised concerns about anti-social behaviour involving young people.

Officers made 69 anti-social behaviour referrals and issued five dispersal notices to young people aged between 10 and 16. One person was charged with public order offences and assaulting a police officer.

Police also conducted a voluntary interview in connection with suspected arson and made four fire-setting referrals to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Alongside the enforcement action, officers worked with parents, schools and council teams to identify young people involved and offer support aimed at preventing further incidents. Neighbourhood officers also gave local businesses crime prevention advice and helped them improve security.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Joshua France said: “The positive results achieved have been made possible through strong partnership working and the commitment of officers, PCSOs and partner agencies.

“Whilst there is still work to do, we have seen encouraging progress and will continue to take robust action against those responsible for anti-social behaviour while supporting young people to make positive choices.”