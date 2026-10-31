Anti-social behaviour reports fall by 37% after police crackdown

Nation.Cymru staff

Reports of anti-social behaviour have fallen by more than 37% in a neighbourhood following an operation targeting drug dealing, shoplifting and persistent offending, police say.

Officers made 143 arrests during the initial phase of Building a Better Dyfatty, a partnership project focused on the area north of Swansea city centre.

Launched in January, the scheme follows the Home Office’s Clear Hold Build model, combining police enforcement with longer-term work to improve neighbourhoods and support communities.

Figures released by South Wales Police, covering activity up to October 13, show officers issued 93 Section 35 dispersal orders and carried out 151 stop-searches, an increase of 65.9% on the previous year.

There were also nine misuse of drugs warrants and eight community protection notices or warnings. Trading Standards secured three closure orders against local businesses.

Police reported falls in drug trafficking reports of 48% and drug possession reports of 25.8%. Reports of theft from the person fell by 16.7%, criminal damage by 14.3% and violence without injury by 13.5%.

The force did not specify the comparison period for these reductions in its announcement.

Several offenders have received prison sentences during the project, including Flynn Johnson Andrews, 28, from Hafod, who was jailed for four years after Snapchat messages showed him selling cannabis and ketamine.

Andrew Flipping, 48, and Paul Martin, 58, received sentences of eight years and four years and eight months respectively for their involvement in supplying Class A drugs.

The police-led Clear phase ended on September 30, with Swansea Council overseeing the Hold phase alongside other Swansea Public Services Board partners.

Temporary Chief Inspector Andrew Hedley said officers would continue working in the area to sustain the improvements.

“The reductions we have seen in anti-social behaviour, drug-related offences and other forms of criminality are encouraging, but this is not the end of the work,” he said.

“South Wales Police will continue to maintain a strong presence in the area, working alongside Swansea Council and our Public Services Board partners to ensure these improvements are sustained and that residents continue to feel safer in their neighbourhoods.”

‘Early days’

Council leader Rob Stewart said work had also taken place to clean up and improve the area, while the Dyfatty Junction community hub opened in June.

He said residents, businesses and community groups had been consulted about their priorities.

“We’re under no illusions though. This is still early days and there’s a lot more to do,” he said.

“We’ll continue working alongside the police, our partners and residents to build on what’s been achieved and make a lasting difference for Dyfatty.”