Anti-tourism protests are ‘a big issue’ for holidaymakers, travel boss warns

A growing number of UK holidaymakers are concerned about anti-tourism protests in Spain, a travel boss has warned.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of airline and tour operator Jet2, said there is a “perception” among some people that overseas visitors are not welcome in the country.

Spanish residents in popular destinations have organised a number of demonstrations against tourism in recent years, with banners featuring messages such as “tourists go home”.

The impact of tourism on rental rates is a common theme at the protests.

Speaking at an event at the Spanish embassy in London, Mr Heapy said: “We’ve had people ringing the call centre and going into travel agents, asking questions like ‘is Spain safe’, ‘are we still welcome in the resort’.”

He went on: “It is becoming a big issue unfortunately, and perception becomes truth.”

Mr Heapy said “unlicensed tourism” – such as people staying in private accommodation listed on Airbnb – is “causing a huge problem” and “needs to be controlled”.

Issues such as uncertainty over visitor numbers, unpaid tourist taxes and properties that “could be death traps” are among the issues, he said.

“Unfortunately there’s been a massive explosion in unlicensed tourism properties.”

He went on: “Airbnb can be controlled. They don’t rule the world.

“They are an online platform that we can control and put legislation in place.”

Mr Heapy said if he was a politician he would introduce fines of “a quarter of a million euros” for Airbnb hosts found not to have the required licences or tax records.

Manuel Butler, director of the Spanish Tourist Office in London, insisted it is “important to distinguish between specific local tensions and the broader national picture”.

He went on: “The vast majority of Spain remains enthusiastic in welcoming tourists.

“Where protests have occurred – in cities such as Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Santa Cruz – concerns stem from broader societal issues: housing pressures, rising costs of living, and environmental strain in high-density areas.”

He added: “Spain is taking concrete steps to address these issues – through legislation on short-term rentals, tourism taxes in certain regions, and more comprehensive destination management.”

Spain is the most popular overseas destination for people in the UK, with more than 18 million visits last year.

Spain’s Secretary of State for Tourism Rosario Sanchez Grau said: “We are proud and grateful that Spain remains the number one holiday destination for UK visitors.

“It is our priority to protect and nurture this relationship for the future.”

