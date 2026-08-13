Anti-war campaigners call on the Welsh Government to pull out of arms fair

Abby Neve

Anti-war campaigners have called on the Welsh Government to pull out of a major international arms fair in Japan after it was advertised as an exhibitor at the event.

The website for the DSEI Japan, an international defence event, lists the Welsh Government as one of their exhibiting countries.

Adam Johannes, the Joint Secretary of The Cardiff Stop the War Coalition, said:

“The new Welsh Government has a simple choice: stop turning up at arms fairs. We are calling on it to state plainly that it will never attend another DSEI arms fair, whether in London or Japan, and that it is abandoning the grubby habits of the previous Welsh Labour administration.”

DSEI Japan 2027 is described by the organisers as the “only large-scale, fully integrated defence event in the country, bringing together the global defence industry and Japan’s defence community.” It will take place between 28-30 April 2027 in Chiba, Japan.

The event is part of the controversial biennial trade show (DSEI) in London and is widely regarded as the world’s biggest arms fair.

There are currently more than 30 countries listed as exhibitors as the event, as well as more than 13,000 attendees registered, according to the DSEI website.

The previous Welsh Government also came under fire back in 2021 from Plaid Cymru who criticised the Welsh Labour government for spending public money on “this contemptible event”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has repeatedly called for the cancellation of this event.

A representative from the Welsh Government responded:

“There will be no direct Welsh Government representation at DSEI Japan 2027. We will continue to engage with the defence, security and national resilience sectors to support the thousands of high-tech, well-paid jobs in Wales, while promoting respect for human rights and international law.”

“An ethical defence framework is being developed, informed by discussions with Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Executive counterparts, and will guide future engagement with the sector.”

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