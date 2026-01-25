Anti-Welsh language graffiti appears across seaside town

Stephen Price

The Welsh language has been targeted on a number of bilingual information signs across a west Wales seaside resort, with language campaigners blaming ‘anti-Welsh British nationalists’.

Graffiti has appeared across Tenby’s most popular tourist spots, including the town’s popular North Beach, with black spray paint targeting the Welsh writing on signs such as those giving vital parking information as well as information for visitors in motorhomes.

Other signage targeted includes information for dog owners on beach restrictions, and in each case the English language information has been left alone.

In light of vandalism targeting Welsh signage across the area this week, Mudiad Eryr Wen has said they are “compelled to respond”.

Mudiad Eryr Wen, who shared photos of the signage from The Tenby Observer on Instagram, describe themselves as a brand new and energetic approach to defending our nation and campaigning for our eventual independence.

They say they are “a movement and community created by the youth, for the youth”.

A spokesperson for the group shared: “The vandalism in question isn’t even targeting the town’s original Welsh name, as happened in Aberteifi back in 2024.

“Rather, this vandalism is a direct attack on the Welsh language itself, with a plethora of bilingual informational signs being deliberately targeted. It is the puerile act of anti-Welsh British nationalists that are spurred on by the likes of Reform and Rupert Lowe.

“The town is already often referred to by the anglicised name of “Tenby”, which is similar in origin to “Denbigh” in the north.

“Evidently, that doesn’t suffice for some, who’d rather that the Welsh language was wiped out in its entirety.

“Rest assured, such attacks against the language vindicate our actions as a movement and demonstrate why we resort to our own direct action.”

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Pembrokeshire County Council is aware of the vandalism of a number of signs around Tenby.

“The Council is currently arranging for the signs to be cleaned or replaced where necessary.

“Deliberate vandalism of this kind diverts time and resources away from important public services,”

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Tenby, Councillor Dai Morgan, said: “Tenby Town Council strongly condemns graffiti and vandalism anywhere in our town.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable. It damages property, spoils public spaces, and costs the community time and money to put right.

“It shows a lack of respect for Tenby and for the people who live, work, and visit here.

“The vandalism will be reported, and we encourage anyone with information to do the same.”