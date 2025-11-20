Antisocial behaviour and public drinking curbs could be extended

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

Antisocial behaviour and public drinking could be prohibited at bus stops and other public places in a Welsh county for another three years.

The Caerphilly County Borough Council has proposed renewing its Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs), giving officers powers to disperse and potentially fine troublemakers for bad behaviour.

The council’s PSPOs have been in place across the borough, in their current form, since 2017 and cover public areas such as town centres, car parks and footpaths.

A public consultation on the proposal ends on Monday November 24, with residents encouraged to have their say on the renewal plan.

If they are extended for another three years, the PSPOs will give officers powers to tackle “disorderly, indecent or offensive” behaviour, vandalism, littering, graffiti and the use of “off-road” vehicles in the areas affected.

Officers can also stop people drinking alcohol in PSPO areas.

According to the council, breaches of an order can land offenders with a £100 fixed penalty notice, which is reduced to £75 if paid within a week.

Failure to pay the fine can result in prosecution.

To take part in the consultation on the PSPO renewal plan, visit https://conversation.caerphilly.gov.uk/publicspacepreventionorders-asb-alcohol-2025

You can also request the survey in an alternative format by contacting the council on 01443 811369 or emailing [email protected]