Anxiety revealed as top mental health concern for children in Wales

NSPCC Cymru has released new data showing that anxiety is the top mental health concern for children in Wales.

The data shows that a quarter of Welsh children who use the Childline counselling service, provided by the NSPCC, are seeking help with anxiety.

The children’s mental health charity has revealed the data to remind children they are “not alone” this Mental Health Week (3rd-9th February).

Children’s anxiety

In the first six months of 2024/25, the NSPCC-run service delivered 205 counselling sessions related to anxiety to children known to be from Wales, both online and over the phone.

This represents a quarter (25%) of all counselling sessions delivered about mental health and wellbeing during this time.

Navigating problems at school, bullying and body image concerns were some of the reasons children and young people cited for experiencing anxiety.

A young girl, aged 11, told Childline, “I’m so self-conscious of how I look, my personality, what people think about me. It makes me feel anxious. I know everyone is different, but I feel different in a bad way.”

Childline also heard that ongoing social and political issues, such as the UK riots, climate change and world conflict, were also increasing feelings of anxiety in young people.

‘Deeply concerning’

Childline Director, Shaun Friel, said “It’s deeply concerning that so many children and young people are reaching out to us because they’re struggling with anxiety. We know how overwhelming these feelings can be, often leaving young people feeling trapped and unsure where to turn.”

“From worries about school and bullying to the pressures of body image and fears about the future, young people are facing a range of challenges that can seriously impact their mental health and wellbeing.”

He explained: “We are revealing these figures to remind children and young people that they are not alone this Children’s Mental Health Week, or any other time of the year, with Childline ready to provide help and support 24/7.”

Mental Health Week

Children’s Mental Health Week, which takes place from the 3rd – 9th February, is organised by Place2Be.

Head of Parenting at Place2Be, Cecilia Corbetta, said: “It’s so important for children to have the space and support to understand their emotions and develop positive ways to cope with challenges.

“Our ‘Know Yourself, Grow Yourself’ campaign this Children’s Mental Health Week, is encouraging children to explore who they are and build the confidence and resilience they need to thrive.

Mr Friel said: “This Children’s Mental Health Week, we want every child to know that they are not alone. Childline is here to provide a safe, confidential space to talk about whatever is worrying them – at any time of the day or night.”

Childline is available for young people via the phone on 0800 1111 and online through the 121 chat on the Childline website.

Place2Be also offers Parents, Children and Young People advice on its Parenting Smart web page.

