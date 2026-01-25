‘Anyone can do it’: Welshman heads to Spain to start new life on farm

A Welshman who left his life behind after buying a farm in Spain is documenting the journey on his social media.

Lucas Wayne, more commonly known by his Instagram handle Lunazbullztravels_2, originally gained ground on social media documenting his travels across Europe, quad-biking, and party lifestyle as part of the WelshCharvas duo.

Lucas’ life has taken a different turn in recent months after he purchased €7,000 of land in Spain to start a farm.

The Newport native now documents his life as a farmer on his social media, planting olive trees, shopping for goats, and growing lemons.

Lucas said: Yes, I started a farm with me and my drill in Spain. It’s not massive, it’s not the biggest, but it’s fucking keeping me happy, mush, let me tell you.

“I’m from Newport, South Wales. Anything is possible.

“Yes, I haven’t took my life seriously for many years, up to about five years ago. People still don’t think I take my life serious. I’m happy to spend money on things that’s going to make me money in the future.

“I have now learned legit is better than un-legit. The countryside is better than the streets. Eating chicken from the butchers is better than eating chicken from the supermarket. Living in Spain is better than living in UK. There’s no doubt about it, people.”

Lucas is no stranger to social media, having gained significant attention for allegedly AI-generted clickbait posts including one claiming he had received £2,761 in UK benefits while living in Spain, and other fake Wales Online headlines.

His most recent foray into farming appears to be legitimate, and continues to post comedy content on his main account.

Lucas continued: “I’ve started learning things while I’ve moved abroad. But it does not take away the fact that anyone can do it. Anyone…

“I’m happy. I’m well happy. Absolutely well happy. Do you know what I mean? What more can you ask for, huh?”

Lucas noted that he has “a million plans” for the farm but will have to “take his time”, although he hopes to open the doors to anyone who “just wants to come and chill.”

“I want a farm. I want goats. I want sheep. I want chickens,” Lucas continued. “But yes, it’s coming along nicely. Stay tuned.”