Apartment plans to be discussed for iconic hotel

A planning application to convert an iconic north Wales hotel is set to be debated on Wednesday.

Mr M Jones of Mavi Royal Ltd has applied to Denbighshire County Council’s planning committee, seeking permission to extend and alter The Royal Hotel, Llangollen, to create eight self-contained flats, including parking.

The council’s planning committee will meet on Wednesday morning to discuss the matter, following council officers recommending the proposals are granted.

The hotel is a Grade II listed building, and the applicant has also applied for listed building consent.

The hotel on Bridge Street closed in December 2019 and has remained shut.

If the plans get the go-ahead, an existing extension will be demolished.

Developers were granted consent in 2022 to refurbish and modernise the building to create a destination hotel with an enhanced offer – including a new purpose-built spa.

But the developers now say the market has changed.

Llangollen Town Council objected to the plans, citing numerous reasons, including the loss of hotel car parking and guest accommodation, as well as damage to the tourist economy.

A letter from the town council to the committee stated: “The proposed loss of hotel car parking and guest accommodation (bed spaces) may have a detrimental impact on the financial viability of the remaining hotel operations.

“This, in turn, could adversely affect the wider local tourism economy, which relies on the availability of such facilities. Furthermore, members considered that the proposed development would result in an unacceptable impact on the local highway network, especially during the construction phase. This is due to the anticipated increase in traffic congestion, potential safety hazards, and general disturbance to the surrounding area arising from construction-related vehicle movements.”

But a Max Ellson wrote to the council to support the proposed development: “I support this proposal; revamping of this building/providing long-term high-quality long-term use is long overdue.”

Mr Ellson suggested, though, that the scheme presented “a valuable opportunity to potentially provide nesting opportunities for swifts”, as “there are only a few extant nesting sites in Llangollen”.

Natural Resources Wales said they had “concerns with the application” due to inadequate information and wanted further details relating to protected species and sites.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday 5 November at the council’s Ruthin County Hall HQ.