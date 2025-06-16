Appeal after tiny puppy left abandoned in Merthyr Tydfil

RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal for information after a tiny unwell puppy was found abandoned in Merthyr Tydfil.

The puppy – a 12-week-old female black Patterdale Terrier – was found on Wednesday 11 June near Pengarnddu Stables in Dowlais.

Docked

Deputy Chief Inspector (DCI) Gemma Cooper said: “This puppy was found by a member of the public who kindly took her to a vets.

“She is extremely small for her age as she weighs just 900 grams – similar to the weight of a loaf of bread.

“She has Ricketts, and has a docked tail and was struggling to walk using all four of her legs.

“She wasn’t microchipped so we don’t know where she came from. She is an adorable little thing and we hope with vet care and some TLC she will get better, but she is being closely monitored.

“Anyone who can help with any first-hand evidence about this puppy please call the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident – 01545724.”

Sylvia

The puppy – affectionately named Sylvia – is continuing to receive vet care whilst enquiries are carried out. A home has also already been found for her if an owner is not found.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “If you find a dog you believe has been abandoned, please contact your local authority’s stray dog service; you can find out more here.

“By working together, we can all help more animals, more quickly. We’re grateful to all animal-lovers for helping to create a kinder world for every kind.”

