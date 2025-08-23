Appeal date set for challenge to block on holiday park caravan plans

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

An appeal over a decision to reject a holiday park’s plans for changes at a holiday park at a coastal beauty spot will be heard by an inspector appointed by the Welsh Government next month.

The appeal is seeking to overturn the decision made by Eryri National Park Authority’s planning and access committee.

It had rejected an application from Sunbeach Holiday Park at Llwyngwril, at its meeting on Wednesday, May 22.

PEDW

Now PEDW – the Planning and Environment Decisions Wales – is to hear an appeal by Sunbourne Ltd, on Thursday September 11.

Bosses at the park, located north of Tywyn and south of Barmouth, had wanted to make changes to their existing layout.

They had asked for a redevelopment within the existing holiday caravan site for 24 static caravans/lodges with landscaping, 12 static caravans/statics in lieu of a residential dwelling house, and three static/caravans, in lieu of an old site shop.

The proposal “did not entail an increase in the overall number” of caravans on the park, planning officers had said, but the redistribution of 36 of 455 units which was “already consented”.

But members heard most of the application site was east of the Cambrian railway line, where there were presently no caravans.

The Sunbeach park, on 11.6 acres, formed following the amalgamation of two adjacent caravan sites, the Eryri planning documents had stated.

‘Swathes of caravans’

It was described by the applicants as a “well established site,” operating 12 months of the year.

The application had also claimed the proposed improvements “would have positive financial impacts” on the local economy and would have “no adverse impact on the landscape or visual amenity”.

But concerns had been raised over the “detrimental” impact it would have with “swathes of caravans” on the scenic coastal landscape and concerns were raised over the size of the development.

Proposing refusal, Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen had said it was just “too big,” which had been seconded by Cllr Ifor Lloyd.

Cllr Louise Hughes had added it had “been a long time coming”.

As a Gwynedd county councillor it was within her ward, and was “emphatically not a popular application in the local community”.

The PEDW website states the appeal concerns:

“Redevelopment of the site comprising of improvements to the south eastern element of Sunbeach Holiday Park to provide:

“A a new main site entrance with internal access road. B 24 Static holiday caravans/lodges with landscaping. C 12 static holiday caravans/lodges in lieu of a residential dwelling house.

“D 3 static holiday caravans in lieu of the old site shop. 455 holiday caravans to be retained across the site.

“Up to 455 caravans can be stationed on the caravan site at Sunbeach Llwyngwril.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

