Appeal for forever home for overlooked dog who has been waiting 100 days

Nation.Cymru staff

An affectionate rescue dog currently in foster care has been patiently waiting for more than 100 days for her happily ever after.

Lady has been enjoying her summer whilst currently being cared for by a dedicated RSPCA foster carer. However, she is ready and waiting for her forever home.

Sadly she has been so far been overlooked by potential adopters for 103 days and staff and volunteers at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre are now launching a special rehoming appeal for her.

Jade Rees, Volunteer and Foster Coordinator at Newport Animal Centre, said: “We are delighted that Lady has settled into her foster home, which is a credit to our wonderful carers, whom we just could not do without!”

“However, we’d love to see her find her forever home soon. As well as finding her a perfect home it also means our foster carers can help other animals who also may need that special home environment whilst waiting for a home.”

Lady is a Patterdale Terrier (Fell Terrier) crossbreed and is aged around two years old.

Jade said: “Lady has now been in foster for a couple of weeks and is doing brilliantly. Her fosterer describes her as affectionate, playful and settling more every day.

“She loves walks, playing with her toys, relaxing in the sunshine and is fantastic in the home.

“She travels well, is house trained and has so much love to give to the right person.”

Lady is looking for a calm, predictable, adult-only home where she can relax, feel safe, and truly become the centre of someone’s world. She is also looking to be the only pet in the home.

If you would like to express an interest in Lady or any of the other dogs available at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre, please fill out an online application form.

RSPCA Newport Animal Centre – which is based at Hartridge Road – is also on the look out for more puppy and dog fosterers.

There are many dogs who are often waiting to be rehomed and don’t respond well to kennel life and thrive much better in a home environment. Other dogs may be subject to an RSPCA investigation and are in the charity’s care whilst a case progresses.

Jade said: “Fostering an animal is incredibly rewarding. These animals include those that may have experienced neglect and have been rescued by the RSPCA inspectorate – some may have never even experienced a loving and safe home.

“Volunteer fosterers provide a vital resource to the RSPCA as they can offer these animals a calm and loving environment during their rehabilitation and help to improve their chances of finding a permanent loving new home.

“We would love to hear from anyone who is interested in joining our fostering volunteering team. It is not only an amazing, rewarding volunteering opportunity; but could also help alleviate real pressure on our resources.”

You can find out more about adopting Lady here.

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