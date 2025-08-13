Appeal for information after gull dies from injuries at Welsh seaside resort

The RSPCA has launched an appeal for witnesses after a gull died shortly after being kicked by a man at a north Wales seaside town.

The incident took place at Marine Parade, Barmouth, outside a fish and chip shop on Monday 4 August at around 1pm.

The gull was reportedly kicked after he had taken fish off a plate and dropped it on the floor. The gull then collided into a parked car which he landed behind and died shortly after.

“Upsetting incident”

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Julia Dalgleish has been making enquiries in the local area after the incident was reported to the animal welfare charity.

“This upsetting incident took place in a public place and would have been a very distressing incident to witness,” she said.

“We are looking for anyone with first-hand information, which could help our enquiries, to give us a call on our appeals line on 0300 123 8018, and quote 01596699.

“We’d also like to thank those who showed kindness towards this gull as we understand the bird’s body was removed away from onlookers.

“Sadly, many people have an unfavourable opinion of gulls – but these are intelligent animals who form strong social bonds with each other, and deserve to be treated with respect.

“We would also like to remind people that gulls and their nests are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, It is illegal to do anything that causes suffering to gulls, or that damages or destroys active nests.”

Appeal

If you do find a sick or injured bird please visit the RSPCA’s website on what you can do to help.

The RSPCA is also asking for help to find a man who may be able to help provide information to assist these enquiries.

He is around 5 foot 10, has curly hair, is of medium build and was wearing a black jacket.

Anyone who can help is urged to call the appeal line number on 0300 123 8018.

