Appeal for witnesses after man found dead

Nation.Cymru staff

Detectives are appealing for information after a man believed to have entered the water in north Wales was later found dead on the other side of the Dee Estuary.

The man is believed to have entered the water near Flint Castle on the evening of Monday, September 14, before being found at West Kirby Marine Lake in Merseyside two days later.

Merseyside Police said it was contacted by the ambulance service at around 3.50pm on Wednesday, September 16, after the man was found unresponsive on the tidal side of the marine lake wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have reviewed CCTV and believe several people were walking, cycling or driving around Flint Castle at the time the man is thought to have entered the water.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 6pm and 9.30pm on September 14.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Griffith said: “We are aware from CCTV enquiries there were several people walking, cycling and driving around the area of Flint Castle at the time.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the man between 6pm and 9.30pm on Monday, 14 September.

“He was an Asian male, described to be around 5ft 10in tall and of a medium build. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, black trainers, and possibly in possession of a crossbody bag.

“I’m also appealing to anyone who might have any pictures, videos or dashcam around the castle between these times to contact us. Your information or images could be crucial in assisting our investigation.

“My thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information, photographs, video or dashcam footage from the area during the relevant period is being asked to contact Merseyside Police.

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