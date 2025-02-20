Appeal launched after thin dog found with fur loss and skin problems

RSPCA Cymru has issued an appeal for information after a bulldog type dog was found in Cwm near Ebbw Vale in a poor condition.

The dog was found at the top end of Marine Street on Saturday 15 February and was taken to a vets by a member of the public.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Sian Burton – who collected the dog from the vets and took him to RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic – said the black and white unneutered dog was in poor condition.

“He has horrendous skin with some open wounds where it looks like he has been trying to scratch himself. He has fur loss and is thin too,” she said. “He is now receiving treatment in our care.”

Appeal

The dog – now named Bruce – has been microchipped but unfortunately hasn’t been registered so an owner is not traceable.

Sian said: “We are looking to try and locate an owner, so if anyone has any hand information about this dog they can give us a call via the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, and can quote 01449631.”

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, which includes a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.

“Seek help”

Sian added: “We know times are tough at the moment and the cost of living is really affecting families who are struggling with their pets and the costs that come with them.

“But we urge people who are having difficulties caring for their pets to seek help from charities and organisations out there.

“A misunderstanding about the true cost of pet ownership is one of the main reasons why we believe that animals end up being abandoned; so we’d urge people to do their research and to consider rescuing instead of buying.”

“By working together we can create a world that’s kinder for all animals, including Bruce. We’d like to thank everyone who helped Bruce get the help they needed as quickly as possible.”

If you find a dog you believe has been abandoned, contact your local authority’s stray dog service. Find out more here.

Find pets available for adoption near you here.

