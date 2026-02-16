Appeal launched after vulnerable pregnant dog rescued from streets

Amelia Jones

A rescue centre is appealing for information after a pregnant dog was found wandering the streets in a severely underweight and distressed condition.

The lurcher, believed to be around 3 years old, has been named Panini by staff. She was brought into care after being found straying around Llanharan, sparking concern about her welfare and how she came to be in such a state, thickened skin all over her body.

Following a veterinary examination, staff discovered she is in the later stages of pregnancy, meaning she will soon give birth while already in a fragile condition.

Hope Rescue Centre said Panini received urgent veterinary treatment overnight to help make her more comfortable. She has now begun treatment for her skin condition and will continue to receive close care and monitoring in the coming weeks.

The charity says both Panini and her unborn puppies will require significant support and specialist care, and has pledged to ensure they will receive everything they need to recover and thrive.

However, staff say they are deeply concerned about the circumstances that led to Panini’s condition and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

They said: “We are extremely concerned about how Panini came to be in such a terrible condition. If you have any information, please contact us on 01443 226659 or message us. While Panini is now safe and receiving treatment, we are worried that other dogs may still be in the same environment.”

The rescue centre also highlighted the wider issue it faces, noting that only a third of stray dogs taken into their care are ever reclaimed by their owners. They say continued public support is vital to help them carry on their life-saving work.

You can support the charity by donating here.