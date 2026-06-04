Appeal launched as animal attacks increase in west Wales

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after a cat has been shot for a second time and has subsequently died following an air gun attack.

Concern is growing from the animal welfare charity and the local community after a number of cats and a pigeon have been shot in the Hakin area of Milford Haven in recent weeks.

The latest incident involves a cat who was shot on two separate occasions, presenting to All Pets Vet Care initially on 11 May and then again on Tuesday (26 May).

The first pellet was found in his left hind leg, and appeared to be embedded in the bone. He was given antibiotics and anti-flammatories. Removal of the pellet was planned.

The same cat was brought into the vets in a collapsed state on Tuesday, and was unable to use either hind leg.

Another set of X-rays were taken, and showed a second pellet in his thigh of the right hind leg, which had caused a serious femoral fracture.

There was also a healing fracture of his left tibia visible on the X-ray. This is most likely to have happened after his initial presentation to the practice on the 11 May.

Sadly the cat passed away overnight as a result of his injuries.

Dr Cethin Ravenhill, from All Pets Vet Care said: “This has been really upsetting to deal with and I am shocked that anyone would shoot an animal with an air gun, as the shot is very unlikely to kill the animal, but just maim and seriously wound them, leading to a slow and painful death and significant suffering.

“For this cat to have been shot twice is very upsetting. Also, sometime between 11 May and last night, a fracture of his tibia was sustained on the left hind leg, which showed evidence of healing on the X-ray.

“This means this fracture is at least 12 or so days old. The two pellets were visible from the latest X-rays along with a severe, fresh femoral fracture of the right hind leg.

“He was signed over to the practice and received emergency supportive care overnight including antibiotics, but unfortunately passed away in the early hours of the morning, most likely due to sepsis from the femoral fracture caused by the pellet.”

Appeal

This new incident follows an appeal last month where a pigeon was found injured on Charles Street by a passerby.

During the examination at All Pets Vet Care, following the incident on 21 April, a pellet was found which had shattered through his wing bones. The pigeon was subsequently euthanised.

This incident also followed another RSPCA appeal as several cats had also been shot by an air gun in the area in March. At least one other cat died and three were injured.

RSPCA Cymru fears other cats and wildlife may have been targeted and is calling on the community to help by “being its eyes and ears on the ground” and spreading the word about potential offences being committed.

Anyone caught deliberately using an air gun to injure an animal can face up to five years in prison and/or an unlimited fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act.

Deliberately injuring or killing wild birds is a criminal offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

‘Extremely concerning’

RSPCA Inspector Keith Hogben, who is investigating the incidents, said: “The report of another cat being shot – and for a second time – is extremely concerning.

“It is heartbreaking to lose a pet, but it is devastating to find out that an air gun pellet had been the cause.

“There is a growing concern that cats and wildlife are being deliberately targeted and killed in this way – there is no excuse to harm a defenceless animal.”

The RSPCA would urge anyone who saw what happened, or who may have any further information, to get in touch. Dyfed Powys Police have also been informed.

Keith added: “Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018 and refer to incident number 01751732.

“We would also ask parents and carers to speak and educate young people about this.”

Compassion

Every year the RSPCA receives almost 1,000 calls to investigate cases, and help hundreds of animals that are the victims of air gun attacks.

Cats and wildlife are the animals most vulnerable to being shot simply because they are out in the open with no one to protect them. The injuries caused by such attacks can be horrific and often fatal.

Keith added: said: “We want to see a world where every kind of animal is treated with compassion and respect, and deliberate and brutal acts of cruelty should be consigned to the past.

“We continue to call for tighter controls on air weapons. This, along with better education and explanation of the law when buying an air gun, and requirements that everyone must receive basic safety training before being allowed to walk out of the shop, could help relieve the problem.”

For more information about how to report an incident of animal cruelty, visit the RSPCA website. There is also advice on what to do if you find an injured pigeon.