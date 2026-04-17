Appeal lodged against order to remove ‘eyesore’ caravan

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

An appeal has been lodged with Welsh Government planning inspectors against enforcement action to remove an “eyesore” static caravan from a mid-Wales village.

Last year Mary Dale failed in her bid to legitimise the change of use of the land called Gwynfa’s View in Bronllys from “amenity space” to residential use, which would allow a “non-fixed” mobile home to be sited there.

The application was refused by Powys planners in April 2025 and was said to be contrary to policy and the Powys Local Development Plan (LDP) on several grounds.

Documents lodged with Powys council show that Bronllys Community Council said that the caravan had been “lived in” at Gwynfa’s View for at least four and a half years.

Bronllys Council opposed the application and described it as an “eyesore” that can be seen as you enter the village.

In January, Ms Dale received an enforcement order from Powys County Council, which said that she had breached planning control by the “siting of a static caravan on the land for residential purposes.”

They say that the breach has happened “within” the last 10 years.

To comply with the notice, the caravan would need to be removed by February 2027.

In her appeal to PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales), Ms Dale disputes several aspects of the enforcement notice and claims that the static caravan does not cause “material harm” to the character or appearance of the area or highway safety.

Ms Dale said: “The development represents a sustainable and low-impact use of the land and serves an established residential need.

“For these reasons, planning permission ought to be granted.

“I contend that, even if the matters alleged in the enforcement notice occurred, they do not constitute a breach of planning control.

“The siting of the caravan and any associated use of the land fall within permitted development rights or remain ancillary and incidental to the lawful agricultural use of the land.

“The matters referred to in the notice either occurred outside the statutory enforcement period or cannot be proven to have occurred within it.

“Accordingly, the notice is time-barred, and enforcement action is not valid.”

Ms Dale concludes that complying with the enforcement notice would “cause serious hardship” to her household.

She said: “Removal of the caravan or cessation of residential use would put myself and my partner at risk of losing their employment, which in turn would make it impossible to meet essential household bills and maintain a basic standard of living.

“This demonstrates that the steps required by the notice are disproportionate and that reasonable mitigation or variation should be considered.”

According to PEDW, the deadline for final comments from both Ms Dale and Powys council is May 5.