Appeal lodged for refused seaside town housing scheme

The applicants behind a contentious seaside town housing scheme of 30 affordable homes are appealing its latest refusal.

In an application refused last May, housing association Barcud sought permission from Ceredigion County Council for a £7.5m 100 per cent affordable scheme at Central Car Park, Towyn Road, New Quay, following an earlier pre-application consultation.

It was estimated the 30 homes would lead to up to an extra 98 permanent residents in the Ceredigion town with the highest number of second homes, 26 per cent of all properties being either second homes or holiday residences.

The site currently operates as a pay and display car park, owned and managed by Barcud as a commercial enterprise, which it says it could cease at any time.

The proposal included keeping 91 of the current 209 parking spaces at the site for public use, which council officers, repeatedly recommending approval, said could be secured “in perpetuity” if approved.

Objectors, including the town council, said the loss of parking would impact local businesses in a town heavily reliant on tourism, with questions about the need for some of the affordable housing types.

Claims were previously made by objectors on the council’s own planning portal that the scheme could lead to an increase in antisocial behaviour, and even that families would “be coming from Birmingham” if it was granted.

New Quay Traders Association raised strong economic objections, creating on online change.org petition against the scheme, Save New Quay car park – Protect our future, which attracted some 2,500 signatures.

The scheme, recommended for approval at the May 2025 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, had previously been deferred from the February and March meetings.

Economic impact

At the May committee, local member Cllr Matthew Vaux said the development would have a detrimental economic impact on the seaside town, with the loss of parking spaces.

Officers had said there was both a local lettings policy and a local need for the housing.

The application, recommended for approval, was refused by eight votes to five.

Since that refusal, Barcud is now appealing the decision through Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW).

A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “The Ceredigion Planning Service can confirm that it has been notified that an appeal has been lodged by Barcud. However, we understand that PEDW has not yet issued a formal start date for the appeal process.”

Barcud has been contacted for a response.

At the July 2025 meeting of the county council’s ethics and standards committee, New Quay Town Council members Cllr Tomas Davies, Cllr Helen Swan Jones, and Cllr Elizabeth Ryder were given permission to speak, but not vote, on any future scheme, for a period of 12 months.