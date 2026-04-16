Appeal to turn former village pub into home dismissed

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

An appeal against a refusal of a call to convert an ‘unviable’ former village pub to a house has been dismissed.

In a partly retrospective application refused by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in July 2025, Ms G Key, through agent Evans Banks Planning Limited, sought permission for the conversion of the former Taberna Inn and associated flat, Herbrandston Village, Milford Haven, to one residential dwelling.

A supporting statement through the agent said the property was only operated as a pub for a short time after purchase before closing.

It said the loss of the pub to the village will not be felt as strongly as elsewhere as Herbrandston has an alternative venue, Herbrandston Hub, which opened in February 2020.

Local community council Hebrandston objected to the proposal on the grounds the village has already lost amenities in recent years, with the community hub only open part-time.

The application was refused on grounds including it would “result in the unacceptable loss of an existing community facility,” and “the applicant has failed to demonstrate the potential for continued use of the facility as unviable”.

Since that refusal an appeal was lodged with Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) by the applicant.

The inspector, in dismissing the appeal, said planning policy recognising “that public houses can play a vital economic and social role and their loss can be damaging to a local community,” adding the Taberna “constitutes a community facility”.

The inspector’s report said the purchase of the Taberna Inn in March 2020 in a “closed and condemned condition” just before the global pandemic “meant that the property was never operated as a public house, and although the appellant could have reopened the pub following the pandemic, she has chosen not to”.

It added: “As a result, the appellant has been unable to provide any financial information in the form of audited accounts which show the historic trading to help gauge the past performance of the premises or to demonstrate that the public house is not commercially viable.”

It went on to say the appellant’s view the pub is not a valued community asset, was contrasted by residents and the community council opposing the change of use; the Herbrandston Hub opening on a limited time basis, saying “the ability of the Hub to be classed as a viable and direct replacement to the Taberna Inn is questionable”.

It concluded: “Overall, the evidence before me is insufficiently thorough and wide ranging to constitute a solid case for the proposed development in the balance of harm to the community. As a result of this, I am not persuaded that it has been clearly demonstrated that the pub cannot become a viable business in the future.

“I also consider that it has not been demonstrated that there has been a commitment by the appellant, since purchasing the property in March 2020, to ensuring the long-term viability of the Taberna Inn as a going concern over an appropriate period.”