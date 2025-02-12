Apple follows Google with Gulf of Mexico name change on maps
Apple has renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on its maps after an order by President Donald Trump was made official by the US Geographic Names Information System.
The move follows Google, which announced last month that it would make the change once the official listing was updated and wrote in a blog post on Sunday that it had begun rolling out the change.
In Google’s case, the company said people in the US will see Gulf of America and people in Mexico will see Gulf of Mexico. Everyone else will see both names.
After taking office, Mr Trump ordered the water bordered by the southern United States, Mexico and Cuba be renamed.
The US Geographic Names Information System officially updated the name late on Sunday. Microsoft has also made the name change on its Bing maps.
Reporter blocked
The reporter, whom the AP would not identify, was turned away when attempting to enter the White House event on Tuesday. A second AP reporter was barred from a late-evening event in the White House Diplomatic Room.
The highly unusual ban, which Trump administration officials had threatened earlier in the day unless the AP changed the style on the Gulf, could have constitutional free-speech implications.
The agency’s senior vice president and executive editor Julie Pace called the administration’s move unacceptable.
“It is alarming that the Trump administration would punish AP for its independent journalism,” she said in a statement. “Limiting our access to the Oval Office based on the content of AP’s speech not only severely impedes the public’s access to independent news, it plainly violates the First Amendment.”
The Trump administration made no immediate announcements about the moves and there was no indication any other journalists were affected.
Adversarial relationship
Before his January 20 inauguration, Mr Trump announced plans to change the Gulf of Mexico’s name to the Gulf of America, signing an executive order to do so as soon as he was in office.
The body of water — named the Gulf of Mexico for more than 400 years — also borders Mexico. Mexico’s president responded sarcastically and others noted that the name change would probably not affect global usage.
The AP said last month it would continue to refer to the Gulf of Mexico while noting Mr Trump’s decision to rename it as well. As a global news agency that disseminates news around the world, the AP says it must ensure that place names and geography are easily recognisable to all audiences.
“Unacceptable”
“The White House cannot dictate how news organisations report the news, nor should it penalise working journalists because it is unhappy with their editors’ decision,” said the association’s president Eugene Daniels.
Mr Trump also decreed that the mountain in Alaska known as Mount McKinley and then by its Indigenous name, Denali, be shifted back to commemorating the 25th president. President Barack Obama had ordered it renamed Denali in 2015.
AP said last month it will use the official name change to Mount McKinley because the area lies solely in the United States and Mr Trump has the authority to change federal geographical names within the country.
