Application for works to improve access at railway station

A planning application for works to make a railway station more accessible for disabled passengers has been submitted to the county borough council.

Bridgend Railway Station’s proposal was handed in by Network Rail in May of 2025, and will look to provide improved facilities for staff and passengers at the town’s Grade II listed station.

If approved it could eventually see the installation of a series of Passenger Assist Meeting Points or PAMPs, as part of a wider “accessibility improvement scheme”.

The dedicated areas would be created for passengers who require extra help when travelling by train, and aims to ensure that “travelling by train is accessible, inclusive, safe, and comfortable for all passengers”.

These meeting points would feature accessible seating, dedicated wheelchair spaces and charging points for electric wheelchairs, as well as hand sanitiser units and painted blue floor areas to identify them.

They are proposed for three locations across Bridgend Station, including at the main concourse, the waiting room on platform two, and on platform three.

The report read: “Transport for Wales proposes to install a series of Passenger Assist Meeting Points (PAMPs) at Bridgend Station as part of a wider accessibility improvement scheme.

“The meeting points will provide clearly identifiable and accessible spaces within stations for passengers to meet Station Staff/Travel Companions who will be able to assist them on their journey.

“This will make services more accessible and inclusive to all customers and help them to travel with confidence.

“The meeting points will allow the Travel Companions or Station Staff to meet and help those who require assistance to support them on their journey, help to navigate the station, carry luggage, or to find a seat on-board the train.

“The meeting points will include a range of facilities designed to support

passengers with additional requirements.”

“Special character”

The report added that no major works were proposed for the main station building that would significantly impact its “special character”.

The main station building in Bridgend was opened on June 18, 1850, as part of the South Wales Railway.

It is currently managed by Transport for Wales where it provides key services between Swansea, Cardiff, and London Paddington.

Transport for Wales says it is looking to roll out the designated meeting points at a total of seven key railway stations along their route.

