Application lodged to convert former social club into children’s residential home

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A vacant social club could be transformed into a home for children with complex emotional and behavioural difficulties – creating nine jobs.

Alex Aresti of the Omega Care Group Ltd has applied to Conwy County Council’s planning department, seeking permission for a change of use for the Victoria Club.

The application for the vacant 17-room building on Abergele Road could create nine part-time jobs.

Prescot-based Omega Care Group Ltd operates nine Ofsted-registered children’s homes in England and three CIW registered homes in Wales.

The company’s website states: “All settings offer a recovery-based, solution-focused approach to working with children and young people aged four-17 with complex EBD (emotional and behavioural difficulties) care needs.”

The company says it focuses on a “therapeutic parenting model” with playfulness, acceptance, curiosity, and empathy.

Neighbours have been consulted on King’s Road, Norcliffe Avenue, Parc Cambria, Abergele Road, Rhosgwyn, Cambria Road, and Queens Court Nursing Home.

The council’s economic development officer said: “Economic Development has no objection to the application.

“The proposal will bring a vacant building back into productive use and may provide local employment opportunities.”

The plans will likely be discussed at a future Conwy County Council planning committee meeting at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay.