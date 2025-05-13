Application set to be submitted to demolish Grade-II listed hotel where John Lennon stayed

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

An application for permission to demolish a Grade-II listed hotel where John Lennon once stayed is set to be submitted within days.

Cyngor Gwynedd said it has “no choice” but to try and secure formal listed building consent amid serious concerns of the safety of the Corbett Arms Hotel in Tywyn.

The hotel once welcomed guests including the former Beatle John Lennon, but the site is now in a state of disrepair.

The council said the decision came after “careful consideration of detailed expert advice” over the structural condition of the building.

It comes despite a late campaign aimed at halting the demolition of the hotel.

Consent

The council said that unless there is another collapse or evidence that the condition of the building is deteriorating to a greater extent, they would not carry out demolition work until listed building consent has been approved by Welsh Government ministers.

They added that as part of the application, interested parties would be able to have their say on the plans.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 12, the council said: “The condition of the Corbett Arms Hotel in Tywyn has been a cause for concern for Cyngor Gwynedd and the local community for years, and we have taken action to protect the public and safeguard this listed building.

“Indeed, Cyngor Gwynedd has issued several notices under Section 78 (dangerous buildings) of the Building Act 1984 and Section 79 (ruinous and dilapidated buildings) of the Building Act 1984 relating to the Corbett Arms Hotel building.

“Despite efforts to protect and ensure the long-term use of this Grade II listed building, its condition has continued to deteriorate with a significant collapse at the rear of the building at the end of January, along with a further collapse on the roof of the ballroom at the end of February.

“Since the initial collapse, Cyngor Gwynedd has convened a project group with a range of expertise to manage and implement its response to the issue and we have consulted with Cadw from the outset and have notified the Royal Commission.

“Following the initial collapse in January, the Council had to take immediate action to protect the public, this included the partial closure of a road, the erection of security fences, and continuous monitoring of the building.

“As a result of the ongoing monitoring, urgent action was taken to temporarily close Maengwyn Street, Corbett Square and Red Lion Street to traffic from April 17, and to install purpose built scaffolding to protect the safety of nearby residents and businesses and the general public.

“Unfortunately, the condition of the building has deteriorated to the point where there is a risk of another collapse and the Council need be in a position to take immediate action to protect public health and safety.

“This is why we have commissioned a specialist company to erect the scaffolding along Maengwyn Street and part of Corbett Square and carry out pre-preparation work on site for specialist machinery.

“This means that we will be in a position to react immediately if further emergency work is required due to another collapse or evidence arising from the ongoing monitoring work.

“After careful consideration of the detailed expert advice about the structural condition of the building, taking into account public safety as well as the fact that the building is listed, the Council has no choice but to submit an application for listed building consent, to include demolition, under Section 90 of the Historic Environment Act (Wales) 2023.

“This process is being conducted transparently, with due regard to historic environment policy for Wales and the guidance of Cadw. Arrangements for submitting this application are progressing and it is expected that the application will be submitted in the coming days.

“As part of the listed building consent process, all interested parties will have the opportunity to make representations during the consultation period. These representations will be considered by Welsh Government Ministers prior to the determination of the application.

“Unless there is another collapse or evidence that the condition of the building is deteriorating to such an extent that the Council must respond urgently, other than preparatory works, the Council will not carry out demolition work until listed building consent has been approved by Welsh Government Ministers.

“The Council will continue to assess the remainder of the building before considering any further action, taking into account the structural condition, public safety and the listed status of the building.”

