Application submitted for a solar farm that could power 500 homes

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

Planning permission has been requested for a solar farm that could operate for 40 years, providing enough power for more than 500 homes.

Mark and Nadine Budgen of Eaton Constantine, Shewsbury, have applied to Denbighshire’s planning department, seeking permission for the 2MW solar farm at agricultural land at Trewyn Bach, Clawdd Poncen.

Specifications

The solar farm would consist of photovoltaic (PV) panels fixed to metal mounting substructures to form solar arrays.

The height of the arrays would be approximately 2.7m above ground-level over 2.49 hectares.

The panels would then convert sunlight into “enough electricity to power approximately 526 UK homes per annum”.

The land lies 200m south-west of the village of Clawdd Poncen and 1.1km north of Corwen, with the Caer Drewen Scheduled Monument approximately 1km to the east.

The boundary of the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape also lies approximately 0.5km to the east.

Renewable

The application states: “The proposal would generate renewable electricity for export to the national grid; with a connection to the grid being available within the site’s vicinity.

“As outlined within Welsh Government national planning policy, there is an overarching need for new renewable and low carbon generation within Wales.”

According to the application form, the plans wouldn’t create any jobs.

The planning application will likely be considered at a future Denbighshire planning committee meeting at Ruthin’s County Hall HQ.

