Applications invited for Welsh Government grant that helps families pay for school essentials

The Welsh Government scheme that helps families pay for schooling costs has opened for applications.

The School Essentials Grant is available for families on lower incomes and who qualify for certain benefits. Schools also receive additional funding as a result of claiming the grant.

Eligible families can apply for a grant of £125 per child per year. Families with children entering year 7 can apply for £200 to help with increased costs associated with starting secondary school.

All looked after children also qualify for the grant.

Uniforms

The grant can be used for school essentials such as uniforms, school activities, sports kits and stationery.

£62.5m has been allocated to eligible families since the scheme was introduced in 2018, and in the last two years alone helped over 170,000 housholds.

Jade, a parent with a child in year four at Bryn Celyn Primary said: “The grant is hugely important in making sure the children feel part of the team at the school. The uniform would be unattainable for some parents without the grant. Even if you think you aren’t eligible, give it a try.”

Vital support

Visiting Bryn Celyn Primary School in Cardiff, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said: “As families continue to feel the pressure of rising living costs, our School Essentials Grant provides vital support where it is needed. No child should miss out on education because of cost, and this grant ensures every child has access to the uniforms, books and equipment they need to learn.

“By providing this help and removing financial barriers, we are creating fairer chances for all learners to succeed in school.”

The 2025 to 2026 scheme is currently open and will close on 31 May 2026.

Check your eligibility for the School Essentials Grant here. It is important to check your eligibility even if your child receives Universal Primary Free School Meals.

