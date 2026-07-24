Applications open for Tour de France volunteers in Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

Residents across mid Wales are being invited to volunteer for the Tour de France Grand Départ when the race comes to the UK next year.

The race’s organisers are seeking 9,000 volunteers, known as JOY Makers, to help support the six stages of the men’s and women’s Tour de France that will take place across the United Kingdom in July 2027.

Welshpool will play a significant role in the event, with Stage Three of the 2027 Tour de France setting off from the town on Sunday, 4 July 2027.

The stage will begin in the town centre before passing the iconic Powis Castle and travelling through Newtown, Llandrindod Wells, Builth Wells, Brecon and the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park on its journey to Cardiff.

Volunteers will play a vital role in welcoming visitors, supporting event operations, assisting spectators and helping to create a memorable experience for communities along the route.

Applications are open to anyone aged 16 and over, with opportunities available for both experienced volunteers and those taking part in volunteering for the first time, with full training provided.

Volunteers aged 18 to 25 will also be eligible to take part in a new Readiness to Work scheme, providing employability skills training, mentoring opportunities, and practical experience that aims to support future career development.

The volunteer programme forms part of the wider JOY social impact initiative, intended to leave behind a skilled network of volunteers in communities across Wales, England and Scotland.

Applications to become a JOY Maker are now open and will close on 1 September 2026. For more information about volunteering or to apply, visit the Tour de France site here.

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