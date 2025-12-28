Applications open for Transport for Wales graduate scheme

Transport for Wales has opened applications for its 2026 Future Leaders Graduate Scheme.

The scheme offers graduates the opportunity to join a two-year programme, rotating between teams in their chosen specialism to gain practical experience working on projects across Wales’ transport network.

There are 11 positions available across bus and rail services.

Graduates will work in a range of areas including bus project management, network planning, customer operations, commercial services, IT and digital services, operations, systems safety engineering and transport planning.

Participants will receive structured mentoring, access to development workshops and financial support towards professional qualifications.

The programme is designed to provide experience across different parts of the organisation while developing skills relevant to the transport sector.

According to Transport for Wales, previous participants in the graduate scheme have gone on to secure permanent roles within the organisation.

Jade McIntosh, Early Talent Manager at Transport for Wales, said: “Our graduate scheme is an excellent opportunity for young people to get their foot in the door and start building a rewarding career.

“We’ve had tremendous success in previous years attracting exceptional candidates, many of whom have progressed into permanent roles and become key contributors to major projects.

“This is more than just a job – it’s a chance to make a real impact on our organisation and the people of Wales, while developing the skills and experience to become future industry leaders.”

Applications will close at midnight on 18 January 2025.