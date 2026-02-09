Applications open for Welsh-speaking teachers looking to switch to secondary schools

A programme to help support Welsh-speaking teachers to become secondary school teachers in Wales is now open for applications.

The ‘Cynllun Pontio’ programme supports Welsh speakers who are currently teaching in primary schools in Wales, who teach outside Wales or teachers who have been out of the profession for five years or more who wish to rejoin the profession.

The programme provides participants with a salary whilst they complete their training to swich to become a secondary school teacher.

Since 2020 nearly 100 people have been supported through the scheme.

One school that has benefited from the scheme is Ysgol Bro Teifi. Headteacher Gareth Evans said: “Cynllun Pontio has enabled us as a school to retrain primary teachers to develop their experience and confidence to teach in the secondary sector.

“During their experience, the teachers have benefited not only from the support of a mentor within the school, but also the support of a body of experienced staff.

“We are also pleased that some of them have been able to get jobs with us at the school. Others have secured jobs in other secondary schools meeting the scheme’s aim of increasing the capacity of Welsh-medium teachers within the education system. This is undoubtedly a unique and effective programme.”

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said: “We want to support those who want to make the switch to secondary education or rejoin teaching, whilst also utilising their Welsh language skills. This programme provides a package of training and financial support to help people in their education career.

“Cynllun Pontio has already helped many people fulfil their ambition to become secondary school teachers, and I am pleased that applications are once again open to support a new cohort of people looking to join secondary education and teach in the Welsh language.

“The programme is helping develop a teaching workforce to deliver education through the medium of Welsh, which is essential in developing the Welsh skills of our learners.”

To apply candidates should download and complete the application form and submit via email ([email protected]) by Sunday, 22 February 2026.

Cynllun Pontio is one of a number of initiatives, backed by £8m of Welsh Government funding, to support practitioners to develop their Welsh language skills and to increase the number of Welsh medium teachers and teaching assistants.

The funding also includes:

A £5,000 retention bursary for eligible secondary teachers who teach Welsh or through the medium of Welsh

Funding to increase the number of learners studying Welsh at A Level, enabling schools to continue to provide Welsh as a subject when learner numbers are low

A range of courses for practitioners in English medium schools to learn Welsh.